Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 28, 2012
· The Lewis and Clark Highway-U.S. Highway 12 had many obstacles to overcome before it became the passage it is today.
Though it celebrates 50 years of completion this year, the timeline that took it to its opening in 1962 is one of politics, hard work and waiting.
The actual construction of the highway began in 1919 when a bridge was built across the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River east of Kooskia.
20 YEARS AGO
November 27, 2002
· STITES – Idaho County businessman David R. Hinkson faces trial in U.S. District Court on 42 federal charges alleging violations of tax and food and drug laws.
30 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1992
· It’s been 35 years of horse and buggy, sand greens and bacon and beans at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club. Greens were a necessity in 1968. Water was needed. The Grangeville Golf and Country Club irrigation system was likely completed that year, paid for mostly by donations from members.
Monday work began to replace part of that irrigation system under the supervision of new course superintendents Ray Watson and Clyde Hanson.
40 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1982
· Award winners Monday night at the football awards banquet in Grangeville included Joe Austin, named most valuable player and Bill Gamble and Jim DeHaas, both named most inspirational players.
· Mary Schmidt has been named extension assistant home economist at the Idaho County extension office.
50 YEARS AGO
November 29, 1972
· Orogrande Lodge was burned to the ground Tuesday morning, apparently the result of a spark from the lodge fireplace, according to Idaho County Sheriff Gene Fuzzell.
60 YEARS AGO
November 29, 1962
· KAMIAH – The city’s new public library was dedicated Nov. 21. The Rev. Elmer Rosenkilde, Presbyterian minister, told the open house visitors that a library in town ranks along with schools, parks and playgrounds to make a town a good place to live.
70 YEARS AGO
November 27, 1952
· Ray Holes is opening a tree factory in the basement room of his building just beyond the Triangle Service Station. The trees will be used in saddle making and will be constructed from Ponderosa Pine.
80 YEARS AGO
November 26, 1942
· A school without a school board is the condition of Elk City and the school has lost half its enrollment since September when it opened with two pupils.
90 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1932
· It is estimated 250 men are now at work through the county, being employed under the supervision of the Idaho County Relief Organization.
· George Chase was elected master of the Grange and Karl Killmar, overseer.
100 YEARS AGO
November 23, 1922
· Organizer of the Ku Klux Klan met with Grangeville men in Dreamland Hall. Whether an organization exists in Grangeville has not been disclosed but no organization was effected at the meeting.
110 YEARS AGO
November 28, 1912
· Idaho’s population is 132.5 males to 100 females and 45.9 of the males are single as compared to 24.7 of the females.
· STITES – The commercial club discussed construction of protective wall along the river front. A line of action was finally agreed upon which will result in the erection in the near future of the much needed protection.
120 YEARS AGO
December 4, 1902
· TOLO – A petition will be presented to the county court asking for a change in the road running to White Bird from the breaks. The change to be made will start from a point between Horning’s and Swanson’s places, across on the old White Bird road near the northwest corner of the Auchinvole ranch, thence south along said road to the divide on top of White Bird Hill.
130 YEARS AGO
November 25, 1892
· The Gordon Boys are building a trail on this side of Salmon from Shearer’s Ferry five miles upstream to avail themselves of the iron bridge crossing at French Creek. The boys are packing the mail into Warrens this winter and the bridge will greatly facilitate their transfer across the stream.
