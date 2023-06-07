Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
June 5, 2013
· GRANGEVILLE – Class of 2013 covaledictorians are Dakota Alder, Kaleb Bass, Sarah Baune, Audrey Bieler and Zane Laufenberg. Cosalutatorians are Jordan Lambert and Corine Thomas.
· Border Days grand marshals 2013 are Gladine and Marion Gortsema of White Bird and Idaho County Fair grand marshals 2023 are Ivan and Dina Nuxoll of Greencreek.
20 YEARS AGO
June 4, 2003
· ELK CITY – Girls State delegates for the American Legion Unit 153 are Jessi Smith and Savannah Thompson.
· GRANGEVILLE – Wayne Algood, 84, hit a hole-in-one on #12 at Grangeville Country Club on Monday. He used a 6-iron on the 126-yard hole to earn the third ace of his career. Algood was playing with Al Henderson of Grangeville, who also witnessed the event.
30 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1993
· Jim Isakson and “Slamin’ Stan” Steve Pea came away with first-place trophies at the Prairie Motor Sports Demolition Derby May 23.
Isakson took first in the full-size car division. Craig Snyder and Earl “Squirrel” Lathrop tied for second. Pea claimed the top prize in the compact car division. Renee Paine placed second.
40 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1983
· The Solar Club, Grangeville’s flying club, came home with the championship this weekend from the Salmon, Idaho fly-in.
Six members flew to Salmon this weekend to participate in the fly-in. Big winner was Mike Frei, who placed first in two events, the flour bombing and also the estimated takeoff, roll contest, to take the grand champion designation.
50 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1973
· Sandra Hazelbaker was graduated from Linfield College 50 years after the graduation at the college of her grandparents, Esther and Weston Henry. Mrs. Henry, the former Esther Telcher, was Queen of the May, one of the highest honors on the campus, when she attended the school.
60 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1963
· Pioneer Park pool will open for its 23rd season Monday, with free swimming offered all day. Season tickets are available for $5.
70 YEARS AGO
June 4, 1953
· Mail service between Grangeville and Lewiston will continue to be made by train and the post office department has dropped plans to use trucks for delivery.
80 YEARS AGO
June 3, 1943
· Complaints are being made to the local War Board that some people are contributing to the operation of a black market in regards to sale of farm and slaughtered meat.
90 YEARS AGO
June 1, 1933
· BURGDORF – Fay Johnson has gone to McCall. He drives a truck to the Halfway House. The Burgdorf pool is nearly completed and will be ready for baths in a few days.
100 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1923
· Street and sidewalk committee of the Grangeville City Council has for several weeks been busy on plans for macadamizing the principal streets of the city not already surfaced and believing the improvement can be completed at a minimum cost to the taxpayers.
110 YEARS AGO
June 5, 1913
· Grangeville’s water supply already famous for its excellence and remarkable purity, is to be further safeguarded because the water company has agreed to screen and cover the big reservoir south of the city.
120 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1903
· Admission to graduation is 25 cents a ticket which includes a reserve seat.
· The Free Press would like a bright boy or girl to learn the printer’s trade.
130 YEARS AGO
June 2, 1893
· Monday was another wet and rainy day. The dry branch of Three Mile Creek ran water enough to swim a horse.
· Albert Ingram and Susie Shissler were married in Lewiston. They will purchase furniture equipment for the Idaho Hotel at Denver, which they will operate.
· I will preach at the bridge on the Clearwater on Sunday. We will have a good old-fashioned basket lunch followed by having our new members baptized in the river. J.B. York.
