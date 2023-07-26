10 YEARS AGO
July 24, 2013
· At its July 15 meeting, the Grangeville City Council declared an emergency, due to an imminent threat to health and public safety and sanitation, authorizing expenditure of $82,850 to repair the Park Well.
Work is estimated to take about two months to complete, which in the meantime if no other well problems develop, the city will continue to have an adequate water supply for both domestic and fire protection needs.
20 YEARS AGO
July 23, 2003
· Ferdinand resident, Lester Woodworth, had an encounter with a gray wolf last Monday. “I stepped out of my house and saw this huge gray wolf,” he said. “It had just got through eating a chicken dinner…. my chickens that is.”
30 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1993
· The occasional rain did not seem to bother the large crowds at the Cottonwood Buggy Whip Festival. The large crowds and a very full schedule with something for everyone was the order of the day.
Organizer Scott Bleeker said, “Everyone seemed to have a good time. The booths made money, the dances were good and I would call it a great success.”
40 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1983
· Sun and fun were the prescriptions for the day for Idaho County Nursing Home residents and volunteers July 12 when they visited Winchester Lake. Highlight for the day was the celebration of 97-year-young Carrie Poole’s birthday.
· The Solberg Agency is pleased to announce that Don Solberg has just passed his Real Estate Sales Associate and insurance tests.
50 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1973
· Top judge in the senior 4-H horse judging contest in Twin Falls was Patty Reiner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vern Reiner, Cottonwood. She was one of 16 4-H members from Idaho Co. and competed against 160 4-H members to take top honors.
60 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1963
· Mr. and Mrs. Sam Woods operate their own cedar shack mill on Suttler Creek, east of Kooskia. He is a retired California building contractor. On a vacation to this country, he decided to settle, roam the wilds and keep busy producing shakes.
70 YEARS AGO
July 23, 1953
· Grangeville is to have a large neon sign at the west end of Main Street junction with Highway 95, pointing to the city center. This is a project of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce.
80 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1943
· Idaho County’s 41st call to arms will take 23 young men, including those transferred to other boards for induction.
· Orrin F. Webb of Grangeville was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Air Force at the advanced flying school Mather Field, Calif.
90 YEARS AGO
July 20, 1933
· Idaho’s automobile licenses in 1934 will be yellow and black lettering. All nonresident motorists are required to register within 48 hours after entering the state, and failure to do so makes the operator liable to prosecution.
· KAMIAH – Roland Lamb, the town’s first pilot, was the first to land at the new airport.
100 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1923
· There will be a big blowout at Winchester to mark completion of the North and South highway up the Culdesac Hill.
110 YEARS AGO
July 24, 1913
· A pony express from Grangeville to Walla Walla will be a big stunt of Border Days. Each rider will be limited to 15 relay horses.
120 YEARS AGO
July 22, 1903
· Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Garey have secured the Idaho Hotel building and are now at work making it into a hospital. A hospital has been one of the crying needs of this city for several years. They are both graduate nurses.
· No one should be without a hammock or an ice cream freezer when they can be had at the prices we are. H & H Hardware Co.
130 YEARS AGO
July 21, 1893
· Elk City looks more like an agricultural settlement than a mining camp. It is surrounded by lovely meadows over which wander cattle and horses fatter than any on Camas Prairie, while there is not a trace of any mining operation within sight of the town.
