Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
June 25, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – You may notice something new on your walks around Grangeville: storm drain markers.
Eleven kids with Girl Scout Troop 3702, Cub Scout Pack 555 and local 4-H spread across town last Saturday morning, June 16, affixing 100 four-inch diameter plastic discs stating “dump no waste, drains to stream” to curbs at stormwater inlets.
20 YEARS AGO
June 19, 2002
· Joint School District 241 board members voted Monday to approve a $10,863,287 budget for the 2002-2003 school year.
· Dennis Sullivan, of Sullivan Folk Art, recently received first place in the sculpture division of the Dog in Art Show held in Spokane.
30 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1992
· It took more than two months of training, but when all was said and done, Harpster’s Jamie Eckel was chosen Idaho County Young Woman of the Year.
Eckel, first runner-up Courtney Dean and second runner-up Heather Heath were chosen at a ceremony Saturday at GHS.
40 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1982
· Rose McMurphy, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Orlo McMurphy of Grangeville, graduated cum laude with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Washington State University at Pullman.
She was valedictorian of her 1975 graduating class of Grangeville High School.
50 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1972
· HARPSTER – Alacca’s third anniversary will be celebrated June 25. There will be two services at the chapel. Morning service for all the American Sunday School Union Sunday Schools. There will be special music and singing. Rev. Keith Himple will be speaking. A potluck dinner at 1 p.m.
60 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1962
· A fire guard school with 62 trainees enrolled is in session this week at O’Hara Camp on the Selway District of the Nez Perce National Forest, John Milodragovich, forest supervisor, reports.
70 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1952
· Marjorie Hauger was named 1952 Lewiston Roundup Queen.
· Verna McGrane won the sweepstake at the flower show sponsored by the Grangeville Garden Club.
80 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1942
· Lt. William G. Guernsey, assistant supervisor at the Nez Perce National Forest received a citation for meritorious conduct at the time of the Japanese raid on Pearl Harbor.
90 YEARS AGO
June 26, 1932
· DIXIE – Pete Klinkhammer came from his ranch on Salmon River for mail and supplies. He reports Polly Bemis is well and up again.
100 YEARS AGO
June 22, 1922
· Flying in a huge Army airplane from Boise to Grangeville, an airline distance of 150 miles, in an hour and a half, Capt. Lowell H. Smith and a sergeant who was his mechanic, arrived in Grangeville. They left Boise at 10 a.m. and were above Grangeville at 11:30. They spent some time determining a landing spot and finally descended in a field at the north edge of town.
110 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1912
· Grangeville suffered defeat at the hands of the Cottonwood bat busters. A crowd of 1,000 fans watched the game. The score was 3 to 0. Boss Brown did not allow a hit for the three innings he worked and showed he still had the stuff in him that goes to make a pitcher.
120 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1902
· Marshall Brown arrested four Chinamen for smoking opium and the celestials were fined $19.50 each by Justice Bonebrake and in default of payment they will have to serve the sentence in jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.