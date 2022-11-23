Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 21, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE — It was six years ago the Grangeville Horizons Recreation Committee had a vision.
That idea turned into the Pioneer Park Winter Magic tree lighting project, now celebrating its fifth year in Grangeville.
Those efforts paid off as currently the entire park perimeter of the park is complete with underground conduit and boxes at each tree, which house all the electricity to light up the park.
20 YEARS AGO
November 20, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE — Dreamweavers Travel Company has opened an office at 223 East Main. The new agency is owned by longtime Grangeville business owners, Bob and Carolyn Haning. Dreamweavers will be managed by Julie Seid, formerly of Heartland Travel.
· RIGGINS — Riggins Elementary School fifth grader, Alecia Hawks, won second place in a national pet idea contest. Hawk’s idea was to advertise spaying and neutering on candy bar wrappers.
30 YEARS AGO
November 19, 1992
· Once again the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Auction provided an entertaining evening for locals and earned a sizeable amount of money.
Treasurer, Don Hougardy, estimates the event grossed more than $10,700 and will clear over $8,000, which is the amount they projected making.
40 YEARS AGO
November 17, 1982
· Ron Aiken of Grangeville proudly displayed a 39-inch, 22-pound steelhead he caught Oct. 19 near the confluence of the Clearwater and Snake rivers. “I lost a bigger one that day before,” he claimed.
50 YEARS AGO
November 22, 1972
· Three Camas Prairie Boy Scouts were awarded the highest award in Scouting, the Eagle Award, at the annual Camas Prairie Bean Feed and Court of Honor held at Grangeville Elks Temple Sunday afternoon. Those receiving the award were Steve Riggers, Tom Zenner and Peter Schoo.
60 YEARS AGO
November 22, 1962
· Winds of gale proportions swept Grangeville Monday. During the afternoon the back door of the Peerless Cleaners blew open. Wind whooshed through the plant and knocked out one of the firm’s front plate glass windows onto Main Street. A passerby was narrowly missed by the flying glass.
70 YEARS AGO
November 20, 1952
· Owing to wet weather, I am asking all my customers to use containers other than cardboard boxes.
Grangeville Sanitary Service, L.H. Steindorff.
80 YEARS AGO
November 19, 1942
· Leonard Jordan was out from his Snake River ranch.
· Dance at Mt. Idaho pine grove pavilion. Louie Asker and orchestra.
90 YEARS AGO
November 17, 1932
· Idaho liquor law says no Christmas beer. Should the coming legislature adopt a resolution to repeal the state prohibition section from the constitution, it could first be voted upon not earlier than the general election of 1934.
100 YEARS AGO
November 23, 1922
· A man who stole a bed from the Dry Bar ranger station on the Selway National Forest was assessed a heavy fine. Shortly after the theft, two men, who expected to find a bed at the station were forced to shiver throughout the night because no bed was there.
110 YEARS AGO
November 21, 1912
· Border Days pictures will be exhibited at the Lyric Theatre three days. After the show starts no one will be admitted until the next performance and then only the exact number that may be seated as we intend that all may see the pictures without being disturbed. At the close of each performance the entire audience will pass out and the house will fill again. Admission will be 25 cents. T.E. Edmundson.
120 YEARS AGO
November 20, 1902
· In anticipation of the biggest holiday trade they have ever had, the merchants of this city are already receiving their stock. Times are prosperous on old Camas Prairie and with money jingling in everyone’s pockets, there is bound to be a big holiday trade.
130 YEARS AGO
November 18, 1892
· Now let us get in and make a long pull, a strong pull together to get that Agricultural College on Camas Prairie.
