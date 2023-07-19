10 YEARS AGO
July 17, 2013
KAMIAH – The annual Clearwater to Salmon Relay for Life will be held at the Kamiah High School track this Friday and Saturday, July 19-20. This is an annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.
20 YEARS AGO
July 16, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – Junior golf tournament concludes the season with Kaleala Bass, Kaleb Bass, Cooper Wright, Parker Ryan and Clint Huston winners of the different age groups.
· FERNWOOD – Approximately 200 Ross family members and friends gathered at Rawhide Retreat, the home of Marvin and Barbara Ross in Fernwood during the July 4 weekend.
30 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1993
· Marcella Parsell will lead the Kooskia Day parade July 31, and she will take with her a lot of local history.
Mrs. Parsell came to Kooskia in 1932 looking for a place to stay. She has stayed. “I came from Plummer, she explains, “I came to teach school. I taught school here in Kooskia and at Clearwater Valley High School a total of 35 years.”
40 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1983
· Just before Border Days this year, members of the Grangeville Garden Club dressed up the triangle at the intersection of Main and Idaho streets, a task which named them a “well done” from Grangeville Mayor Ralph Bos.
50 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1973
· The appointment of Curtis J. (Curt) Berlund, 43, of Cottonwood as the director of the Department’s Bureau of Land Management was announced July 13 by Secretary of the Interior Rogers C.B. Morton.
· Jeri Mae Holes, 14-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Holes, Grangeville, will leave Spokane July 20 for a month in Japan as a 4-H exchange student.
60 YEARS AGO
July 18, 1963
· Dial phones will go into service in Grangeville Sunday, Aug. 4. It will end an era of telephone service that has lasted 68 years.
· Ben Large, White Bird, brought the first wheat threshed this season in Idaho County to the Union Warehouse & Supply Co.
70 YEARS AGO
July 16, 1953
· Hot weather has cut the threat of grain aphid.
· Demand for woods and farm workers has been excellent and there are only 10 persons in Idaho and Lewis counties who are drawing unemployment compensation. Farm workers are paid $10 per day while woods workers are drawing from $1.80 to $2 an hour.
80 YEARS AGO
July 15, 1943
· Roy Stockham, Madison Lumber & Mill Co., has received a full carload of blacksmith coal from West Virginia. This is the first and only carload of blacksmith coal to be shipped to central Idaho.
90 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1933
· Elk City, the real mining town of Central Idaho, is planning a big time July 15 with a program and free dance celebrating the completion of the Grangeville-Elk City highway. The road was commended in 1919.
· There are 150 pickers gathering fruit in New Meadows strawberry fields. Payroll runs to $2,500 a week.
100 YEARS AGO
July 19, 1923
· Modern electric lights are soon to replace obsolete tallow candles as a means of illuminating inmates’ rooms at the Idaho County poor farm. Inmates of the poor farm can thank a suicide for delivering them from semidarkness. A German native provided for his property to be used on the poor farm. He had 160 acres in Winona.
110 YEARS AGO
July 17, 1913
· ELK CITY – Caroline Lockhart, author of “Me, Smith,” will spend the summer on the Salmon River.
· Many people in Kooskia are anxious to beautify their property by setting out shade trees. But, when an attempt has been made, along comes the hungry stock to tear up everything. It is discouraging to the persons blessed with a touch of pride.
130 YEARS AGO
July 14, 1893
· Some parties have been turning horses into the cemetery grounds at night and considerable damage has been done to shrubbery and flowers by them. If it occurs again the perpetrators will have heavy damage to pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.