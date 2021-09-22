Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 14, 2011
•NEW MEADOWS-A McCall man has been charged with multiple felonies after police raided his home and a storage facility he rented in New Meadows and found multiple explosives. Police found seven viable explosive devices and various bomb-making materials in and around Daniel T. O’Malley’s home and 15 completed explosive devices in the storage unit.
20 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 19, 2001
•In response to President Bush’s national call to prayer, the Idaho County Courthouse lawn became the focal point of town at noon on Friday. At noon, as a tribute to the fallen firefighters, policemen, rescue workers and other victims of last week’s terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., the sirens sounded and a motorcade of vehicles made solemn procession down the street.
30 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 18, 1991
•“Big” seems to be Suzanne Christensen’s adjective of choice for describing her impressions of America. The exchange student from Denmark has noticed that the country is big – Denmark is about one-fifth the size of Idaho – and filled with big cars and big pickups. Compacts are the norm in her country.
40 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 23, 1981
•A 21-gun salute welcomed Grangeville resident Bret Reynolds to the Scout Jamboree in Virginia. The national gathering brought scouts from all around the United States and several foreign countries, including some from Sweden who hosted their king when he paid them an overnight visit.
50 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 22, 1971
•A new service introduced in this area by Joseph’s Bakery is Telecake. This enables one to select a cake from Josef’s and have it made and decorated to one’s order for a friend or family member living in a distant city – anywhere. “Telecake” is a network of carefully selected bakeries offering quality in their service and decorated cakes. Now you can send a cake, just like sending flowers for birthdays, anniversaries or any other special occasion or just to give them a treat or surprise,” John Kopczynski, of Josef’s Bakery said.
60 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 21, 1961
•Trustees of School District 241 will establish an elementary school at Warren for six pupils. The school there was last used in 1952.
70 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 20, 1951
•Horace N. Parker, returned to Grangeville, his native home, and took over the Ideal Cleaners. He bought from George Gerrard and Gib Myers, trustees for the creditors.
80 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 18, 1941
•Gloria Dyer and Doloris Morrow, Grangeville girls, will participate all three days of the Lewiston Roundup. Miss Morrow is a former Grangeville Border Days queen.
90 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 17, 1931
•Martial law in the timbered areas of central and southern Idaho was ended and the troops recalled from the seven counties in which they held sway for a 10-day period.
100 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 22, 1921
•Major T. Farris, who sold his farm in the Winona section to Otto Nail for $52,000 for 440 acres, has purchased a farm northeast of Nezperce from Curtis Miller. The farm of 320 acres cost $30,000.
110 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 28, 1911
•A lease of the Jumbo mine to H.M. Collete and associates of Helena, Mont., has been agreed upon and active development of the big Buffalo Hump property will be commenced.
120 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 19, 1901
•Henry Adkison has sufficiently recovered from the injuries received in the collapse of the Harpster Bridge to be removed to his home.
