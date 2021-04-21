Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
APRIL 16, 2011
•RIGGINS- Jude Hostler and navigator Clarence Hostler power through the rapids on the Salmon River during the first day of the Salmon River Jet Boat Races.
20 YEARS AGO
APRIL 25, 2001
•Bruce Mills, 46, of Salem, Ore., was on the second leg of the Salmon River Jet Boat Race when the boat flipped onto its top near Twin Bridges. He died of injuries suffered in the accident.
•A new mural, approximately nine feet by 15 feet at Grangeville’s Heritage Square was done by Kooskia artist, Robert Thomas. It chronicles events from Idaho’s history.
30 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 1991
•A grass-roots effort to honor Idaho County’s returning Desert Storm soldiers ended with more than 200 citizens clapping their hands and singing “When the Saints Go Marching In” at Grangeville High Monday evening.
•On state where the Side Street Strutters jazz band from Disneyland and two slightly embarrassed U.S. Marines who were forced to speak then sing in from on the multitude as Idaho County celebrated their return.
•Hergart Bledsoe of Realty Enterprises has been named “Realtor of the Year” by the Wild River Board of Realtors (WRBR). She was chosen by her peers April 18 for her community service and the excellent image she projects for realtors.
40 YEARS AGO
APRIL 29, 1981
•CLEARWATER- A fun time was had by all who attended the basketball games in Kooskia Saturday night when the 8th grade boys played their dad’s and the 8th grade girls played their mothers. The boys tied the score with their dads and the girls outdid their mothers.
50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 28, 1971
•The Lewis-Clark Highway six miles east of Powell Ranger Station was closed by a rock, snow, tree and mud slide. The slide, about 200 feet long and 15 feet deep, has completely shut off travel between Missoula and communities on the Idaho side of the divide.
60 YEARS AGO
MAY 4, 1961
•A chinook weighing 42 pounds and measuring 47-3/4 inches in length was caught from the Salmon River near the Idapine Mill at White Bird Thursday by Dick Ruark, White Bird.
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 10, 2021
•Esther Wine was valedictorian and Donna Lee Shively, salutatorian of the Grangeville High School.
•R.D. Williams became the mayor of Grangeville.
80 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 2021
•Youngest mother of a child born in General Hospital during its first year of operation was Mrs. Paul Cone and she will receive a cash prize of $5 from Ailor Mortuary.
90 YEARS AGO
APRIL 30, 2021
•Burton J. Davis of Lenore won the coveted honor of best old-time fiddler. The opera house was filled to capacity at the second annual event.
100 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1921
•Sneak day was observed at the Grangeville High School. The seniors went to Rocky Canyon.
110 YEARS AGO
MAY 4, 1911
•During the storm Monday a number of ducks and geese and other wild fowl, in their flight across Camas Prairie, were attracted by the lights of Grangeville and a number were killed by flying against the electric wires.
120 YEARS AGO
MAY 9, 1901
•One hundred and twenty-five new books have been purchased for the school library from the proceeds of the Eli Perkins lecture. When these books arrive there will be nearly 300 books in the library. Not many schools in the state have better library facilities than the Grangeville schools.
