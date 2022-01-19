Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 18, 2012
· Approximately 35 people attended a morning session at the Grangeville Centennial Library last Saturday, Jan. 14, where volunteer instructors Angie Green and Jaysa Fillmore walked two groups – primarily Kindle and Ipad readers – through basic steps in downloading titles.
· GRANGEVILLE – “I’m all about planning,” said Jeff McFrederick, newly hired Grangeville public works director.
20 YEARS AGO
January 16, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Marrissa Ann Fronk became the first baby born at Syringa Hospital for 2002.
· Kooskia Senator Skip Brandt has been appointed to Senate leadership to serve as vice-chairman of the Senate Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
30 YEARS AGO
January 15, 1992
· The Grangeville Elks have reason to celebrate. Their 25-year mortgage papers will go up in smoke Saturday night.
The Elks are not the only ones to benefit from their building. It’s also home to area Boy Scouts. The Elks sponsor Troop 666, one of the oldest charters in the state. Teen dancers, exercise groups, karate classes and senior fun nights are just a few ways the community benefits.
40 YEARS AGO
January 13, 1982
· The Wickes Corp. Lumber Mill in Grangeville will close for an indefinite period of time according to Dave Edgerton, manager of the operation here.
In notice about the closure, Edgerton said “due to the depressed lumber market, it will be necessary to suspend operations at Grangeville for an indefinite period of time.”
While the notice said the downtime would be for a minimum of two weeks, Edgerton, indicated that the shutdown would probably remain longer.
50 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1972
· Fifty-five shooters braved the blizzard conditions in the opening round of the 10-week Camas Prairie Trapshoot at the Grangeville Gun Club last Sunday. As the winds soared the scores dropped accordingly. However, three shooters, Ted Hilbert, Dick Rhett and Carl Kilgore, managed to break 24s to give Grangeville a respectable score of 72.
60 YEARS AGO
January 18, 1962
· Merland “Muggs” Bentley has attained life membership in the Rodeo Cowboy Assn. Bentley is a charter member of the organization formed in 1944.
70 YEARS AGO
January 17, 1952
· Without doubt the worst train wreck in the history of the Camas Prairie Railroad Co., took place Friday morning about a mile west of the Grangeville depot. Four engines had been battling snowdrifts between Fenn and Grangeville. In the giant smashup, one engineer was killed and the other three hospitalized.
80 YEARS AGO
January 15, 1942
· The 29th annual Grangeville Border Days has been postponed until after the war.
90 YEARS AGO
January 14, 1932
· Eston Freeman has purchased the McCall-Warren stage line from M. Yriberry. Freeman is a former Grangeville resident. Mr. Freeman is a part owner in the stage runs out of Grangeville.
100 YEARS AGO
January 19, 1922
· Fuel dealers are enjoying a brisk business with temperature 20 below zero. Many pipes and plumbing in several homes have frozen.
110 YEARS AGO
January 18, 1912
· Better conditions of affairs. Saturday night the city was orderly and there was no drunkenness on the streets. The liquor houses closed promptly at 12 and the town was bone-dry all day Sunday. Saloon men seem to realize that no monkey business will be tolerated.
120 YEARS AGO
January 16, 1902
· Florence is quite lively this winter with two hotels running. The roads are good. In fact, the old camp wears an air of prosperity it has not had for several years.
