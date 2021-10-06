Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 2, 2011
•Grangeville area church members banded together Sunday, Oct. 2, to make a public, peaceful protest against abortion. People of all ages held signs on Main Street and prayed for an end to abortion.
20 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 3, 2001
•Five wildfires totaling approximately 700 acres are keeping the Maple and Isaac Lakes area in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness closed to public access. North of the closure, Two-Mile Fire has grown to 800 acres. Along the Selway the Lone Pine Fire has grown to 2,800 acres.
•The Idaho County Free Press hosted an open house and BBQ last Thursday. They served 300 hamburgers and 200 hot dogs.
30 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 2, 1991
•Tolo Lake tells a story of Camas Prairie history. Its most recent chapter can be read by the layers of cans, bottles, tires, shotgun shells, rusted bicycles and other debris discarded by area inhabitants as a legacy of contemporary civilization.
•But the lake’s tale goes back much further. For thousands of years sediment has been building up in the lake bed. It bears record of all the vegetation which has ever grown in this area.
40 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 7, 1981
•Approximately 100 marijuana plants confiscated by Idaho County Sheriff deputies Sept. 14, were discovered missing from the county garage where they were stored, said Sheriff Bud Walkup. State officials are conducting an investigation. Taken for evidence, the marijuana plants, many of them over six feet tall, were stored in a tin building, the county garage by the airport, according to the sheriff. Indicating the state officials had better dates, Walkup was not sure when the plants were taken.
50 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 6, 1971
•Grangeville Bulldogs edged the Orofino Maniacs 12-8 in a bitterly contested defensive battle in Central Idaho League football last Friday. The Bulldogs’ Ken Schrom played a key roll in the victory. The junior completed 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, and also intercepted a pass to put down a Maniac threat in the final moments of the game.
60 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 5, 1961
•Joan Workman, one of a group of 45 leaving for Chile as a member of the Peace Corps, talked about the work at district Idaho State Nurse’s meeting.
70 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 4, 1951
•STITES- Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Detwiler left for a six-week visit to California. Mrs. Julia Kauffman and Mrs. Zelia Wilburn will take care of the post office during their absences.
80 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 2, 1941
•The largest shipment of sheep from Grangeville in recent years went out with the train carrying 6,900 head. Value of the shipment was $51,750.
90 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 1, 1931
•Post war treaties are a barrier to world peace, William Edgar Borah said in his address at the University of Idaho.
100 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 6, 1921
•Martin Glatigny, 94 ½ years old and longtime resident of White Bird, who appeared as witness for Miss Morrison, a native of Canada, in district court Saturday, was perhaps the oldest witness to ever be called in any court in Idaho County. Miss Morrison had applied for citizenship papers, which were granted.
110 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 5, 1911
•One of the leading features of the State Fair in Boise this year will be the reproducing of the battle between the 17 Idaho County volunteers and 145 of Chief Joseph’s warriors. Frank VanSise will leave next week to acquaint the director with the arrangement of the battle scene.
120 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 3, 1901
•Judge Moore came up from his ranch in White Bird Monday, bringing with him 400 pounds of the finest red (Indian) peaches yet shown on the market.
