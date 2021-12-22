Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
December 21, 2011
· COTTONWOOD – It was more than suspicious for a stack of railroad ties above Cottonwood to burst into flames last Saturday afternoon, Dec. 18.
One small child was witnessed fleeing the scene prior to the fire being called in. Chief Cochran said that person hasn’t been identified; however, two other kids have been interviewed on the incident.
· Students in grades one through eight at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Grangeville put on their annual Christmas program Wednesday, Dec. 14.
20 YEARS AGO
December 22, 2001
· GRANGEVILLE – Minor damage resulted from a Thursday morning structure fire at Martin’s Antiques on Main Street.
· Lewiston Grain Growers, a Craigmont-based company received one of five regional inaugural CyberDealer Awards during a special reception Dec. 6 at Epcot in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Cindy and Brad Higgins of Cottonwood were presented the award.
30 YEARS AGO
December 18, 1991
· Four Clearwater Ranger District employees made their acting debuts on national television. “Missing and Rewards” sent a crew to the Nez Perce National Forest to film a feature about the Yew wood thefts. Hygraders strip off the best and easiest to reach bark around the trunk, and the tree dies, Carpenter said.
40 YEARS AGO
December 16, 1981
· Camas Social Club members entertained their husbands at a Christmas “perky potluck” dinner and party at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hauger, Sr. Gifts were exchanged and the identities of the year’s secret Santa pals were revealed.
50 YEARS AGO
December 15, 1971
· A dinner Sunday in the Elks Temple honoring Eleanor Ferguson Carter, retired Idaho County Public Health Nurse, brought 130 guests and telegrams from state and national prominent persons.
60 YEARS AGO
December 21, 1961
· Representatives of nearly 50 persons called at the Idaho County Courthouse to obtain surplus government foods made available for the first time.
· There were 37 inches of snow at Dixie and the thermometer registered 42 degrees below zero.
70 YEARS AGO
December 20, 1951
· The courtroom was nearly full of persons interested in school problems of Idaho County. The meeting was called by School District 241 trustees to find some solutions. Many questions were fired at the board, and fears of losing individual community schools if centralized schools were enlarged were expressed.
80 YEARS AGO
December 18, 1941
· Senior Class, Grangeville High School, will have the annual ball in the old gymnasium. Patrons and patronesses are Mr. and Mrs. Gene LeBoeuf and Mr. and Mrs. Orrin Webb.
90 YEARS AGO
December 17, 1931
· The People’s Cash Supply Store will open to the public Dec. 18. Peter F. Klaus and son, Archie, will offer a general line of dry goods, hardware and groceries for sale on a strictly cash basis.
100 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1921
· Joe McDonald, of near Fenn, sold a carload of purebred Poland China hogs in Spokane, which topped the market at $8.15 per cwt.
110 YEARS AGO
December 21, 1911
· Do not permit children to light or relight Christmas tree candles while parents are not present. They frequently set fire to their clothing and the tree itself will burn.
120 YEARS AGO
December 19, 1901
· KEUTERVILLE – This town is small, but is by no means unimportant in the history of Idaho County. It is situated at the foot of Cottonwood Butte in the finest timber belt accessible by Camas Prairie.
