Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
July 11, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – Historic and modern aircraft displays, free plane flights and activities for kids are planned for the inaugural Warbird Weekend this Saturday, July 14, at the Idaho County Airport.
As of press time, several historic/current aircraft were scheduled to attend including a 1941 Vultee BT-13A owned by Bob Marshall of Belgade, Mont., Beechcraft T-34B Mentor, Lockhead Harpoon PV-2, Navy N3N training biplane, North American T-6, AStar AS 350B3 and a Liberty Sport biplane.
20 YEARS AGO
July 10, 2002
· GRANGEVILLE – Come middle month, Grangeville City Clerk, Donna Forsmann, will be leaving the concerns of the payroll, municipal budgets and other official civic duties behind as she retires after 22 years of public service.
· Kami Miller of Grangeville was crowned Border Days Queen for 2002-2003 at the rodeo on July 6.
30 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1992
· As if the drought were not bad enough, Mother Nature dealt some Camas Prairie farmers another blow in the form of hail last week.
A storm with hailstones the size of golf balls cut a swath through the Greencreek area about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2. On July 4, another hailstorm hit the Fenn/Denver area north of Grangeville causing damage there.
40 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1982
· It was a busy weekend for the Grangeville Police Department and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, as officers made four arrests while investigating a plate-glass door of a local market shot out by bullets plus two automobile accidents and engaging in a highway chase ending in Harpster.
50 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1972
· Grangeville Pony Leaguers split a pair of games in recent action, topping Cottonwood 16-8 Monday night and losing 19-5 to Nezperce on June 29. Both games were played at home.
60 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1962
· The Selway River vies with any in the nation for rugged primitive scenery, according to a group of 41 boaters belonging to the Sierra Club of California, who made a six-day float trip on the river.
70 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1952
· Donna Solders, Kamiah, was named queen of 1953 Border Days.
· There were three new councilmen on duty Monday. They are Ted Anderson, Cecil Henderson and Lloyd Powell.
80 YEARS AGO
July 9, 1942
· Ward Wood, son of Jack Wood, a one-time resident of Idaho County and who was born on what is now the Guernsey farm or Spencer ranch, has signed a contract with Warner Brothers. A brother, Charles Wood, is also an actor and is now serving with the U.S. Marines.
90 YEARS AGO
July 7, 1932
· Most of the people of Dixie are wearing the “Hoover flag” – which is simply turning your pockets inside out and letting them hang during the depression.
· Idaho Litchfield returning to Elk City from Grangeville, made the trip in three hours and 40 minutes in a Hudson car.
100 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1922
· Frederick McFarland, who two years ago was punching cows on the Salmon River, has burst into the movies at Los Angeles. His sister, Miss Elva, recently married Anthony A. Marano, motion picture actor.
110 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1912
· Albert Kurry contemplates installing general mercantile business at Pittsburg Landing. He operates the ferry across the Snake River. He and his wife are at Lewiston, having made the trip on the “Prospector.” Mrs. Kurry being the first woman enjoying that privilege since the establishment of the service between the points named.
120 YEARS AGO
July 10, 1902
· The rains will insure an immense flax yield, and we are informed that about 2,000 acres of flax have been put in this side of Lawyer’s Canyon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Ward Wood played Lt. Art Malcom in 75 episodes of "Mannix" 1968-1975.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.