Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 23, 2011
· GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Horizons Recreation Committee invites the public to the fourth annual Winter Magic tree lighting ceremony set for this Saturday.
· GRANGEVILLE – “It’s been a good life… so far,” smiled a soft-spoken Bernadine Bruegeman.
Bruegeman, a resident at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center, turned 100 years old Friday, Nov. 18, 2011.
20 YEARS AGO
November 21, 2001
· Kamiah Kubs won the second straight Idaho State 2A title with a 12-7 victory over Glenn’s Ferry.
· GRANGEVILLE – After 38 years, Jim Babb, vice-president and manager of Wells Fargo’s Grangeville office (formerly First Security), will retire Jan. 15.
· RIGGINS – Local heroes rescued Rosemary Dana after her car had flipped off the Rapid River Bridge and upside into the cold waters of Rapid River. Five men were able to turn the car over in the water, open the door and get her out of the seat belt.
30 YEARS AGO
November 20, 1991
· The vaunted Homedale Trojans victimized the Grangeville Bulldogs with big plays as they powered to a 40-0 victory in the second round of the Idaho State A-3 playoffs in the Kibbie Dome.
Grangeville moved the ball fairly well at times, never was able to sustain a scoring drive.
40 YEARS AGO
November 18, 1981
· Winds higher than anyone could remember in recent history rushed through the Camas Prairie area downing power lines and literally blowing away buildings or parts of buildings.
The most dramatic damage occurred to Grangeville High School, where the entire roof of the building was lifted off and disposed on the lawn and parking lot. Luckily, the old roof on the building remained intact, so the building was usable Monday morning when high schoolers returned.
50 YEARS AGO
November 17, 1971
· Led by three two-year lettermen, 32 candidates for the Grangeville High School wrestling squad are turning out under the tutelage of Coach Don Kissinger. The returning two-year veterans are Larry O’Neal, 155-pound senior; Kevin Asker, 126-pound senior; and Bart Myers, 119-pound junior.
60 YEARS AGO
November 23, 1961
· James H. Meyer, Fenn native, is the winner of the American Feed Manufacturers’ Assn. animal husbandry award for 1961.
70 YEARS AGO
November 15, 1951
· Stan Wright and Thel Wolford, city councilmen and Howard McPherson, superintendent of the city water department, are in Moscow attending a sewage disposal school at the University of Idaho.
80 YEARS AGO
November 20, 1941
· With the laying of 2,000 feet of new cable at the cost of $2,500, telephone service should be improved in Grangeville. First dial system in Grangeville will be installed in the new federal building in the next few days, Hyer states.
90 YEARS AGO
November 19, 1931
· Irene Everest, Grangeville, will model a wool dress in the National 4-H Club Congress in Chicago. She is Idaho’s representative.
100 YEARS AGO
November 24, 1921
· The heaviest snow of years fell on the Camas Prairie; snow measured 27 inches. The previous deep snow record occurred January, 1913 when 25 inches fell in two days.
110 YEARS AGO
November 23, 1911
· The Lewiston Boosters arrived in Grangeville in a special train, 70 strong. Talk about a lively bunch. They published a paper on the train en route which contained some might spicey things in its columns.
120 YEARS AGO
November 21, 1901
· The late street fair in Grangeville was a great surprise to the prairie people. No one had an idea such a magnificent showing of the products in the area could be made.
