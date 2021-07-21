Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
JULY 16, 2011
•Larry McPherson, of Stites, pitched a horseshoe during Clearwater’s Elk City Wagon Road Day, which ran Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17. It was the first year for horseshoes at the event.
20 YEARS AGO
JULY 18, 2001
•After 16 years at Baker Truck Service, Inc. Irene Wessels will retire.
•Ray Holes Western Store in Grangeville has sold its building and tack inventory and is in the process of liquidating all of its Western clothing, jewelry, boots and more.
30 YEARS AGO
JULY 17, 1991
•Walt Luman may have just celebrated his 80th birthday, but he is still the man to beat at Grangeville Golf and Country Club. His golf score, like the man himself, always manages to look younger than his years. On his birthday June 20 he shot two 73s in the Gortsema Tournament. Minus his four handicap, that’s par. He also holds the course record, later tied by Steve Frei, of 61.
40 YEARS AGO
JULY 15, 1981
•Now that Idaho County possesses a snow groomer, county officials are looking around for a way to operate it this winter. County commissioners talked with Dan Tackett, of the local Sno-Drifters snowmobile club, which is interested in the operation of the machine.
50 YEARS AGO
JULY 21, 1971
•Mr. and Mrs. David Olson have announced sale of Mary Kay’s women’s shop to Ben Bush of the Bazar. The transfer includes all the inventory and fixtures.
60 YEARS AGO
JULY 20, 1961
•A hundred hives of bees have been poisoned in Idaho County, according to Sheriff Bud Taylor. An investigation is under way.
70 YEARS AGO
JULY 19, 1951
•Fred Noyes, 97, veteran of the Nez Perce Indian War of 1877 died at Boise. Among the buildings he constructed in Grangeville are the Christian Church, W.C. Scott residence now the Ailor Mortuary and the “Colvin House” back of the Coffee Cup now owned by Glen Worle.
80 YEARS AGO
JULY 17, 1941
•A pea snack warehouse 48x100 feet of frame construction covered with galvanized iron and having a cement floor is being constructed as an addition to the T.E. Robinson grain elevator. Cost will be $5,000.
90 YEARS AGO
JULY 16, 1931
•Purchase of the Union Warehouse and Supply Co. houses both at Grangeville and Fenn, for $55,000 by the Farmers National Warehouse Corporation was completed at Grangeville.
•The Dye-Kuhn Motors and Grangeville Chevrolet Co. have been designated as light testing station for automobile headlights. A new ruling by the Department of Law Enforcement demands that all car lights must be checked again this year. A charge of 50 cents will be made and a pink sticker will be placed on the windshield.
100 YEARS AGO
JULY 21, 1921
•Warren is experiencing a summer of unusual prosperity. So many visitors are there, there are not enough accommodations at the motel.
110 YEARS AGO
JULY 20, 1911
•All persons owning or occupying premises within Local Sewerage Improvement District No. 1 of the City of Grangeville, who are required to connect their property with the sewer, are notified to at once proceed to install such sewer connections.
120 YEARS AGO
JULY 18, 1901
•Kindly see that no water is running to waste. Running all night is strictly prohibited. City Water Co.
•Elk may be killed September to Dec. 1. No person may kill more than two in a season. Penalty $50 to $100. Beaver shall not be killed. Penalty $100 to $200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.