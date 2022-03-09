Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 7, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – An investigation report is pending on the cause of last week’s structure fire at the Grangeville wastewater treatment facility.
· Emergency medical technicians from across the region packed the Grangeville High School gymnasium at last Saturday’s, March 3, 27th annual Spring Fling, sponsored by the Grangeville EMT Association and Idaho EMS. The all-day event featured seminars and hands-on events involving different aspects of emergency medical care.
20 YEARS AGO
March 2, 2002
· Jerry and Ellamae Holes, owners of Ray Holes Western Store in Grangeville, were honored with a retirement party. The couple and their family have been a worldwide icon for saddle making, as well as other western accessories for many years
· Grangeville resident, Jim Kingma, member of the Snowhaven ski patrol was recently awarded Outstanding Ski Patroller of the Year by the Pacific Northwest Division of National Ski Patrol.
30 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1992
· The Russell, a steam engine used in the Harpster area in the early 20s, is now being restored at Lynden, Wash. Lloyd Rupe of Harpster purchased the Russell, used, in 1992 for $380. New, it sold for $920 in 1906 by its Ohio manufacturer.
40 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1982
· An era will end at the Idaho County Courthouse this year when Bob Waite, county auditor, will retire.
Waite has been working at the Idaho County Courthouse since 1945, serving as Idaho County auditor since 1972.
During cold winters, Waite said he would take an old catalog, heat it up on one of the wood stoves, then place it under his desk. “It was that cold,” he explained.
50 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1972
· STITES – A 7-year-old Stites boy, Guy Jackson, received national attention this past week when he carried his 18-month-old brother to safety Wednesday afternoon as fire destroyed their story frame residence.
60 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1962
· Twenty-five Grangeville citizens appeared at the city council to question the mayor and councilmen about the proposed compulsory garbage collection ordinance for the community.
· Coffee, 2 lbs., $1.19; smelt, 29c lb.; facial tissue, 5 for 89c – Martin’s Foodland.
70 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1952
· William I. Rooke, Cottonwood, left to take entrance examinations at West Point Military Academy. Since high school graduation in 1952, he has been attending the College of Idaho at Caldwell.
80 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1942
· The blackout in Idaho County was successful. The test proved the alertness of the communities. Remember, next time the test may be statewide and without warning.
90 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1932
· Seth Parker, famous radio entertainer, makes his debut in his first talking picture at the Blue Fox Theatre. Next week Wallace Beery and Jackie Cooper will be featured in “The Champ”.
100 YEARS AGO
March 1922
· Through daily automobile passenger service over the North and South highway between Grangeville and New Meadows, will be resumed. Last summer, C.C. Boswell operated a stage line and with the arrival of winter was obliged to discontinue the passenger service.
110 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1912
· There is more snow in the mountains than has been for many years. In the upper Salmon all the old blazes are covered; the phone line is buried and six feet of snow fell in 24 hours, which is a record. Mail is being carried to Elk City from Baldy Mountain on snowshoes, the work being done by a relay of three men.
120 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1902
· The land two miles west of Denver, involving 330 acres, was sold through the real estate agency of A.F. Parker. Entire transaction and price was $18 an acre. Seller was Lee Wann and son, Emsley.
