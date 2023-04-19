Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 17, 2013
· LAPWAI – Grangeville’s boys and girls track teams both placed second to Lewiston contingents on Friday, April 12, at the Wildcat Invitational.
· GRANGEVILLE – Prosecutors allege the manager of the now-defunct Idaho County Food Bank stole more than $50,000 from the nonprofit charity during a four-year period.
20 YEARS AGO
April 16, 2003
· COTTONWOOD – Less than a year after he assumed the top job at Cottonwood’s North Idaho Correctional Institution, Warden Dave Nelson is moving on. The Idaho Department of Correction has picked Nelson to serve as deputy administrator of operations.
30 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1993
· The Alternative School in Grangeville is working. Shaun and Laree Bass, the teachers, are very dedicated to this group of students who could not make it in the regular school system. These students are those who have problems that run deeper than the usual students. They have suffered abuse of various kinds in their homes, are exposed to or involved in drug or alcohol addicted families, have children of their own or any number of problems people their age should not have to handle.
40 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1983
· Grangeville’s Marvin Newby has stepped into the solar heating business with an invention of his own, for which a patent is pending. Newby’s invention is a window shutter which is an effective easy-to-use solar collector for heating air within a house.
50 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1973
· Old schoolhouses are like old soldiers – they don’t die, they just fade away. Usually, that is. Big Butte Schoolhouse was built in 1899 by volunteer help on land donated by George C. Killmar, who had homesteaded on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation. The first school term was 1899-1900. The teacher was a 16-year-old girl and the school term lasted seven months. Sometimes the school years were but three months.
60 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1963
· American Legion, Grangeville Post 37, voted to purchase 50 flags to be displayed on Main Street on patriotic occasions.
· Montana, as usual, was Idaho’s closest rival for the total number of elk killed in any of the states during the hunting season last fall. Idaho elks harvest was tops in the nation.
70 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1953
· Hilltop House, situated two miles out of Kooskia overlooking the Clearwater River, passed state inspection. The home is for orphan boys and girls and those children from broken homes.
80 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1943
· At the Portland Kaiser Shipyards, the 164th Liberty Ship, the Benjamin F. Shaw, was named for the father of Grangeville Postmaster B.F. Shaw. Benjamin Shaw was a lieutenant colonel and commanded the Washington volunteer regiment in the battle of the Indian Wars of 1855-56.
90 YEARS AGO
April 13, 1933
· Another crying need of the times is more young people in Sunday School.
100 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1923
· Round trip from Grangeville to Gardiner, Mont., to visit Yellowstone Park, $34.60. Northern Pacific Railroad.
110 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1913
· In the lower house of the recent legislature a bill making wife desertion a felony was killed so quickly that it never knew what struck it. The members were not interested. However, the bill regulating the running at large bulls on the range was discussed and passed. “Of course the kind of fathers beef cattle have is much more important than the fathers of mere children.”
120 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1903
· Saloon men doing business in towns outside Grangeville are protesting their liquor license fee. Towns where more than 150 votes were cast shall pay $500 license; under that $300 and wayside inns $100, when over three miles from any town.
130 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1893
· The Denver artesian well is down 232 feet. Twenty feet of water accumulates in the hole overnight.
