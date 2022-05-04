Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 2, 2012
· Though Mountain View School District 244 will ask patrons to support a $2.3 million supplemental levy May 15, less than two dozen showed up for recent community meetings in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City.
20 YEARS AGO
May 1, 2002
· KOOSKIA — Warrants are pending for a couple involved in a meth lab operation 13 miles east of Kooskia. The discovery and search of a stolen motor home, valued at $150,000, led the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office to the inactive lab.
30 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1992
· Families near Grangeville will have a place to fish if a permit application is approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“If it all comes out right, we could make a nice fishery in the prairie where families could go out and catch some fish,” said Ed Schriever with the Department of Fish and Game.
The work, proposed in stages, would excavate and drain the field in the dewatered lake bed, excavate lake sediment, build an island and build fish attraction structures in the lake using rock and trees.
40 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1982
· A fire began at about 4:15 p.m. with an explosion the source of which authorities said hasn’t been determined.
The explosion was enough to critically burn two men, Buzz Hardy and Bud Smith, who were both flown to a burn center in Boise.
The explosion occurred between shifts at the mill, with some saying more injuries would have occurred had the mill been full of individuals.
50 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1972
· Burgdorf, an early Idaho County historic community, has been entered in the national register of historic laces, according to a report from Washington last week. Burgdorf, reached mainly out of McCall, is on the road to Warren. It was named for Fred C. Burgdorf, who came to this country from Germany in the 1880s. It is known for the hot springs there.
60 YEARS AGO
May 3, 1962
· Melvin Knight, Grangeville, won the local and district citizenship contest sponsored by the Soroptimists Federation of the Americas.
70 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1952
· Richard Troeh was valedictorian of the Grangeville High School and Barbara Newby, salutatorian.
80 YEARS AGO
April 30, 1942
· Clarence Budlington Kelland, executive director, of the Republican National Committee and one of the nation’s outstanding magazine writers, will be in Grangeville Saturday. He has no love for the New Deal.
90 YEARS AGO
April 28, 1932
· Two new patents have been granted to Grangeville residents. Sam McMeeken, owner of the Antlers Café, invented a front sight for rifles and Mark Maynard, sheep owner, figured out an egg beater and mixer that has a dual control and can be used at two speeds.
100 YEARS AGO
May 4, 1922
· The Community Club is working on a number of projects including an automobile tourist park, swimming pool and public library which has already been started. The organization is planning a public auction as a fundraising event. There will also be a baseball game in the afternoon and a dance at night.
110 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1912
· Earnest DeHaven, son of Judge and Mrs. James DeHaven, Grangeville, won the mile and half race at the high school meet in Lewiston. Eight schools participated. DeHaven won the mile race by 30 feet and in 5:16 minutes.
120 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1902
· The Odd Fellows anniversary was celebrated in grand style at White Bird.
· MOORE’S STATION — One day’s travel from Grangeville – 40 miles. Most convenient stopping place between Grangeville and Buffalo’s Hump. Good stables and pasture for the horses.
