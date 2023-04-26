Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 24, 2013
· Though slightly less than the year prior, cancer deaths remained the top cause of mortality for Idaho County residents in 2011, according to the Vital Statistics report recently released by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
· KOOSKIA – Federal and county law enforcement are continuing their criminal investigation into a road and equipment damage incident earlier this month.
“This is definitely a felony-level crime, said USFS Special Agent Pat Finnegan, as damage incurred exceeds the federal agency’s $1,000 threshold.
20 YEARS AGO
April 23, 2003
· Larry McPherson of Clearwater was recognized Monday as the Idaho County Sheriff’s Posse Deputy of 2002. Sheriff Larry Dasenbrock presented the award to McPherson, a longtime posse member, who was honored with this award due to his “dedicated service.”
· The 19th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race saw the 2003 champion complete all four stages of the race in less than an hour. Will Chandler and B.J. Wyatt out of Coos Bay, Ore., finished in a winning time of 57:50.
30 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1993
· Sharon Nine, a first-year student at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston has won an all-expense-paid trip to Japan. Nine won the trip through a speech contest associated with the Lewis-Clark State’s Japan Week presentations earlier this month.
40 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1983
· On April 8 Nels Solberg of Grangeville became the president of the Idaho State Board of Education.
Solberg’s ascendancy to the presidency of the chairmanship of the board has been rather rapid. He was appointed to the board in 1979 to fill out the expired five-year term of Butch Alford of Lewiston.
50 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1973
· The Moose Creek Ranger District on the Nez Perce National Forest reports the Selway River Trail has partially slid out one-quarter mile.
It is passable to foot traffic. However, it is unsafe for fully loaded pack stock. The Forest Service will be repairing this damage this spring. They recommend people do not plan a pack trip over this trail in the near future.
60 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1963
· Linda Campbell of New Meadows will reign over the Riggins Rodeo May 4 and 5.
· Bonnie Ellen Likkel has been named valedictorian of the Grangeville High School Class of 1963 and her cousin, Timothy Long, has been named salutatorian.
70 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1953
· Dr. Ralph Buttermore and Dr. D.J. Soltman examined 85 preschool children at the P.T.A. sponsored clinic in the Legion Hall.
80 YEARS AGO
April 29, 1943
· Washington is responsible for the greatest drainage of Idaho teachers, according to Kathryn Bentz, Idaho County superintendent. Their minimum for elementary teachers is $1,200. In Idaho there is no minimum.
90 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1933
· Reduction in salaries of school teachers was announced by the school board. Teachers’ salaries were cut 20 percent. New scale will be high school teachers $108 to $112 and coach to receive $128 monthly, grade school teachers $90 per month and the superintendent $1,800 per year.
100 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1923
· Week of April 22-28 has been designated Forest Protection Week by proclamation of President Harding.
110 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1913
· Fenn is soon to get a depot and resident agent.
120 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1903
· James Stuart of Kooskia, has returned from spending two months in Washington in the interests of Indian affairs. His mission was successful and the tribe will receive $30,000 due them under old treaties.
· A telephone line will be built from Grangeville to Buffalo Hump.
130 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1893
· Vollmer & Scott are boxing the goods in their Mt. Idaho store preparatory to removing them to Grangeville.
· Squirrels are becoming too numerous.
