Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
August 15, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE — Volunteers with the Grangeville Rural Fire Department (GRFD) are getting ready to fight the next big blaze, equipped with handheld GPS units, cameras, and a red reflective vest.
Approximately half of the district’s 660 properties lie within the Grangeville foothills area, the wildland-urban interface, where extra precautions are warranted due to wildfires.
20 YEARS AGO
August 14, 2002
· Area native and recent returnee Bill Shira and his crew have been busy filming the movie “Where Rivers Meet.”
· GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Police Department has a new officer, Leroy Matthews. He is a 1993 graduate of Salmon River High School.
30 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1992
· At least one tree has been confirmed to have been spiked and other evidence of tree spiking has been found in the Cove-Mallard timber sales areas.
Although members of the Earth First! deny involvement, Forest Service officials suspect them because of the group’s history.
“They (Earth First!) have a history of tree spiking, monkey wrenching, damaging equipment,” Deputy Supervisor of the Nez Perce National Forest Phil Jahn said.
Some members have already chained themselves to road construction equipment, plugged culverts and dug pits in roads, Jahn said. “There is nothing to indicate they aren’t willing to do some more major things.
40 YEARS AGO
August 11, 1982
· The final chapter was written on Camas Prairie’s first genuine gas well as crews put the finishing touches last week to the reclamation of the Gasco well drilled last winter.
50 YEARS AGO
August 16, 1972
· Camas Prairie residents were among those astonished to look up in the sky on Thursday and see what many described as an exploding jet plane, a fiery meteor and just about everything else between, as it passed over the area.
The object was flying north and leaving a trail of smoke behind it. Those who first reported seeing the object were in for a lot of “kidding” before additional reports from around the area confirmed the fact such an object has passed over.
60 YEARS AGO
August 16, 1962
· Camas Lanes, which has been completely renovated during the summer, will reopen with an open house.
70 YEARS AGO
August 14, 1952
· Governor and Mrs. Len Jordan arrived to cast their ballots in the primary election. They are guests of Mr. and Mrs. Wes Jenkins.
80 YEARS AGO
August 13, 1942
· There will be a water carnival at the Grangeville swimming pool.
90 YEARS AGO
August 11, 1932
· The wood pile at the county courthouse has been donated to the Grangeville Relief Committee to provide work for those transient unemployed who wish to work for their eats. Two hours of work is required before the meal ticket is issued. Tickets entitling the worker to 40 cents worth of groceries, merchandise or whatever the worker desires is given for two hours labor. If they are not willing to work, let them travel on; they are not worth much.
100 YEARS AGO
August 17, 1922
· There were 867 motor cars licensed in Idaho County between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12, according to Calvin Hazelbaker, county assessor. This is an increase of 18 automobiles over the entire year of 1921.
110 YEARS AGO
August 15, 1912
· Bark’s Big Uncle Tom’s Cabin Company will play in Grangeville Monday night under a mammoth waterproof palace pavilion theater seating 2,500 persons.
120 YEARS AGO
August 14, 1902
· The primary at Mt. Idaho was a hot affair. There were 83 votes cast!
130 YEARS AGO
August 12, 1892
· Lee Mann, the Chinese merchant of Elk City, has put in a bedrock flume on Deadwood gulch near Elk City under construction with James Witt. Mr. Witt will work the ground with white labor exclusively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.