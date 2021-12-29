Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
December 28, 2011
· GRANGEVILLE – Outgoing Grangeville City Councilor Georgia DeHaas was recognized for her service to the city at the council’s Dec. 19 meeting.
· GRANGEVILLE – More than 200 people, mostly Grangeville High School students, flooded into the Grangeville Christian Church Friday night, Dec. 23, to pay homage to Samantha Jones.
20 YEARS AGO
December 31, 2001
· GRANGEVILLE – Dan Fowlds, of Grangeville High School, has been volunteering in Chris FitzMaurice’s first-grade classroom. After graduation he will become an exchange student in Gisbourne, New Zealand.
· GRANGEVILLE – After 33 years at Syringa General Hospital, RN Jane Wallace is ready to retire – sort of. Though the Grangeville resident won’t be working regular shifts at the hospital, she will still help on surgery days.
30 YEARS AGO
December 25, 1991
· Idaho County Sheriff Randy Baldwin and Lamont D. (Monty) Jack, remain in a Canyon County jail following a sting operation last week by the Drug Enforcement Administration at Nampa.
Both are accused of breaking into a Nampa home in the search of cash and illegal drugs.
40 YEARS AGO
December 23, 1981
· Donna Gill, a senior at Salmon River High School, was recently accepted to work as a page in the Second Regular Session of the 46th Idaho Legislature. She is the daughter of Deward and Dolly Gill of Riggins.
50 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1971
· A special holiday schedule for Snowhaven ski course has been announced. The course will open Dec. 16 and remain open for eight straight days, through Jan. 2. The course will be closed Christmas day.
60 YEARS AGO
December 28, 1961
· A man was fined $75 for killing a wild turkey hen near Slate Creek. The hen came from this year’s hatch according to the game officer.
70 YEARS AGO
December 27, 1951
· High winds bounded across Camas Prairie plugging highways with hard packed drifts of snow and dirt. Auto courts and hotels were filled with a sudden influx of guests. Fifty cars were jammed in drifts between Grangeville and Cottonwood.
80 YEARS AGO
December 25, 1941
· Municipal water bonds totaling $70,000 were sold to joint bidders. Interest rate is 3 and 2-3/4 percent.
· Nine hundred boys and girls from all parts of the county came to Grangeville to the Santa Claus distribution of candy, fruit and nuts and the free show at the Blue Fox.
90 YEARS AGO
December 24, 1931
· Three Idaho towns, two of them have been snowbound every year for 50 years, will get their Christmas packages on time this year – by airplane. They are Atlanta, Warrens and the fairly new community of Stibnite. It will be delivered by airplane.
100 YEARS AGO
December 29, 1921
· Silver dollar of new design will be put into circulation. The dollars will show an eagle, thus carrying out the idea of the advent of a new era of peace. This is the first change in U.S. silver dollars in 25 years.
110 YEARS AGO
December 28, 1911
· Sunday morning, Dec. 17, a disastrous fire visited the Mt. Marshall Mining & Milling Co. in the Bear Creek district, $15,000 loss.
120 YEARS AGO
December 16, 1901
· Railroads, steam and electric are threatening to invade Idaho County by the back door. An eastern syndicate has been organized to run an electric line from Salmon City into the Blackbird and Thunder Mountain sections. Salmon River is to be dammed for power.
