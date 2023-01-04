Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 2, 2013
· A week ago, Dec. 23, crews blasted a nearly 180-ton schist boulder that had been hanging precariously above U.S. Highway 95 following a Dec. 2 slide that put nearly 400 yards of debris across the road.
· COTTONWOOD – The intersection of the Florence, Warren and Elk City mining trails was the site chosen for a stage depot in the spring of 1862. The station was named Cottonwood for the many cottonwood trees that grew along the creek near the town.
In its earliest years, Cottonwood resembled a farmstead but by 1877 the Cottonwood House stage station was used as Army headquarters during the Nez Perce War.
20 YEARS AGO
January 1, 2003
· Grangeville High School grads Megan FitzMaurice and Eric Paradiso spent more than three months in Nepal through a U of I program.
· Cottonwood’s Dog Bark Park will have its goods displayed in Virginia at the Albemarle Company office building Jan. 15.
30 YEARS AGO
December 30, 1992
· Thanks, Elwyn, is the way Amy Phillips, 8-year-old daughter of Sue and Bill Phillips of Elk City thanked her benefactor, but it meant even more.
Amy was apparently doing her Christmas shopping one week before Christmas at Irwin Drug. She lost her $20 with which to buy presents. It was reported that a tearful little girl left for home. She advertised her loss in The Shopper.
Elwyn Johnson found the money while cleaning and returned it to Amy. She repaid him with a plate of cookies, and a “Thanks, Elwyn, from Amy.” in The Shopper.
40 YEARS AGO
December 29, 1982
· Joyce Hanson and Susie Owens, two graduates of Grangeville High School, will be going to southern California with the College of Idaho Tour Choir.
Joyce is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Hanson and Susie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Owens.
50 YEARS AGO
January 3, 1973
· Announcement was made this week by Gene and John Olmstead of the sale of the Idaho County Free Press to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stolley of Pocatello. The sale has been “brewing” for the past several weeks, with a final transfer date of Jan. 2 determined.
60 YEARS AGO
January 3, 1963
· Home cured bacon, 59 cents a pound, Cone’s Market.
70 YEARS AGO
January 1, 1953
· Business in Grangeville Post Office is back to normal after setting a record in letter cancellations during the pre-Christmas season. From Dec. 9 to Dec. 25, there were 94,901 letters and greeting cards canceled compared to 90,750 in 1952 for the same number of days.
· Port Wagner arrived from the Coast Guard Base at The Dalles, Ore., to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Al Wagner.
80 YEARS AGO
December 31, 1942
· From now on Foster Morgan will be a Bluejacket in the U.S. Navy. He reported at Farragut and will learn fundamentals of seamanship there.
90 YEARS AGO
December 29, 1932
· Wild native foxes are increasing in Idaho, including the scarce silver-black foxes whose pelts are reputed to have been worth $1,000 at one time.
100 YEARS AGO
January 4, 1923
· Grangeville City Council leased the old courthouse property of the city to the board of the Federated Church. The church will use the first floor rooms for Sunday School purposes while the second floor is used as Boy Scout headquarters and for a community center.
· Formal complaint of Village of Stites against the Kooskia Power & Miller Co., for alleged inefficient electrical service has been filed with the state public utilities commission in Boise. Stites is supplied with current from the Kooskia plant.
110 YEARS AGO
January 2, 1913
· Disastrous fire sweeps Kooskia! Kooskia, the prosperous town of the Clearwater section, was swept by fire and as a result nothing remains but the residence section and here and there a business house. Loss is close to $100,000 with little insurance.
120 YEARS AGO
January 1, 1903
· Supreme Judge-elect J.F. Ailshie left with his family for Boise to assume the duties of his office. He will return in the spring to look after his interests and will still claim this place as his residence.
130 YEARS AGO
December 23, 1892
· “The Report” is the title of the projected paper in Cottonwood. Success to it.
· Hon. Ward Griton leaves for Boise to attend the State Legislature.
· Tom Gordon has completed his trail up to the Salmon River bridge and talks of making it a toll.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.