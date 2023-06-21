10 YEARS AGO
June 19, 2013
· Those moving into Idaho County provided the slight population increase seen from 2010 to 2012, according to Annual Estimates of the Resident Population figures released last month by the U.S. Census.
· More than 180 people attended Syringa Hospital and Clinics’ Community Wellness Fair on May 18. Approximately $29,000 worth of services and volunteer hours were donated by SHC staff and community members to put on this event.
20 YEARS AGO
June 18, 2003
· KOOSKIA – Don McPherson of Kooskia has been chosen as the Border Days 2003 grand marshal.
· GRANGEVILLE – Marie Cox is doing what few women do. The petite blonde handles horses for a living. Cox recently completed farrier school in Miles City, Mont.
30 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1993
· Hank Williams, Jr., went upriver over the weekend to do some bear hunting. He and his wife and gunsmith stayed at the Three Rivers Resort two evenings and at Looking Glass Guest Ranch one evening. He hunted Saturday and Sunday with Don Wilson of Coolwater Outfitters. They enjoyed the spring hunt and promised to be back.
· Dave Reilly is an artist at heart. He has been drawing since he was a child. His new business will let him make further use of his talents. He has opened Personal Expression Tattoo.
40 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1983
· Kathryn (Kate) Bentz thinks she knows why she was chosen as this year’s grand marshal for White Bird Days. “They probably chose me because they all started school with me. Also, I’m probably the oldest one around here next to the one they had last year,” she laughs.
50 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1973
· CLEARWATER – Grandmaster Donald McMinimy, Post Falls, made an official visit to the Odd Fellows Lodge Friday night. There were visiting lodge members also from Grangeville.
60 YEARS AGO
June 20, 1963
· The honor flags received by Company A, 139th Engineer Battalion, as the outstanding National Guard unit in the state will be carried in the Border Days parade by the company’s guardsmen,
70 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1953
· Bill Humphreys Co., Clarkston, has submitted a basic bid of $184,268 to build the Idaho County Courthouse. Complete cost will be $223,639 plus six percent of $13,418 to the architects, Whitehouse & Price, Spokane.
80 YEARS AGO
June 17, 1943
· Mrs. Lucy Weisbrod, the first woman to be employed on the Nez Perce Forest as a full lookout, is now stationed at Quartz Ridge, 12 miles above Castle Creek ranger station. Other women have assisted their husbands on lookouts, but Mrs. Weisbrod is the first to occupy one alone.
90 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1933
· A cow moose was discovered in the cow lot with Mr. Waite’s cows in Kooskia. A crowd gathered and the animal became frightened and made its way across the Southfork River.
100 YEARS AGO
June 21, 1923
· Grangeville-Salmon River auto stage – daily when roads are passable. Not a mail truck but a seven-passenger automobile. Fare to White Bird is $2.60.
110 YEARS AGO
June 19, 1913
· A half-dozen trapshooting enthusiasts were out shooting over the gun club’s new trap. Ernest Day broke 24 out of 26 clay pigeons.
· WHITE BIRD – The road up the river, while still covered with one to two feet of water in places, is open to wagon traffic. The upriver stage went out for the first time in many days.
120 YEARS AGO
June 18, 1903
· The school board recommended that all in grade work will receive $60 instead of $50 as heretofore. The disposition of the board is to pay good wages and then see that none but the best teachers are hired.
130 YEARS AGO
June 16, 1893
· A juvenile baseball club has been organized in Grangeville and will soon challenge the bigger clubs all over the prairie. The boys mean business.
· A new 800 pound bell has been hung in the M.E. Church. Its tone is generally liked.
