Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 25, 2012
· ELK CITY — Last Wednesday, April 18, was an eventful day for Elk City School as REACH Club hosted both the Chinese Acrobats and Captain Mike the Seaside Showman for presentations to the children, parents and community members of Elk City.
Children were brought up before the audience during the performance to assist the acrobats. One little girl, Sophie Ramirez, was so impressed, she claimed, “One of these days when I grow up, I’m going to be an acrobat!”
20 YEARS AGO
April 24, 2002
· After hours of phone calls and tense moments, former Grangeville standout, Matt Hill, was assured a shot to fulfill his lifelong dream. Hill was taken in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks.
30 YEARS AGO
April 22, 1992
· A protest of the U.S. National Forest Service Tuesday morning turned into a question and answer session.
Approximately 40 people from the Earth First group showed up at the Forest Service office in Grangeville in protest of the service. A small group positioned themselves on the roof of the Forest Service building, while others protested in the parking lot and on the curb.
40 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1982
· Grangeville stretched their undefeated record to 3-0 and Clearwater Valley evened their season at 2-2 as both schools swept through two wins at Deary at Troy’s expense last Saturday during double duels in Lewiston.
50 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1972
· Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Grangeville will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the dedication of the church on Sunday, May 7.
The church building, still in use by the congregation, was completed in 1890 and dedication services were conducted that year.
60 YEARS AGO
April 26, 1962
· John T. Casey, president of Idapine Mills, Inc., announced that Russell Knutson of California has been appointed to succeed Jeff Walch as general manager of the firm.
70 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1952
· Coach Leonard (Eggie) Williams will teach his last classes in Grangeville and see his boys play basketball in Cottonwood the same day before leaving for Texas. He has been called back into the Air Force as Captain Williams.
· Don W. Spencer, Cottonwood, Floyd Little, Stites, and Jack Grant, Idaho County registrants living in Spokane, were inducted into the military service.
80 YEARS AGO
April 23, 1942
· Two groups of Idaho County men left for the Army service. The high school band serenaded the boys before their departure and a good-sized crowd of relatives and friends saw them off.
90 YEARS AGO
April 21, 1932
· Salaries set by the Idaho County Commissioners are sheriff, $1,700; assessor, $1,700; treasurer, $1,700; probate judge, $1,500; county superintendent, $1,700; coroner, $50; county surveyor, $50 per annum.
· LUCILE — Mrs. Laura Clark closed a very successful term of school.
100 YEARS AGO
April 27, 1922
· Board of Education of the Grangeville Independent School District finds a big job on its hands in sifting through 80 applications on file for the position of superintendent of the public schools.
110 YEARS AGO
April 25, 1912
· Professor Greenough will leave for Lewiston accompanying the track team of the local school to the interscholastic track meet.
· WINONA — Members of the local lodge, No. 115, IOOF finished S.W. Patterson up in his third degree. John Mundt was the principal speaker and toastmaster.
120 YEARS AGO
April 24, 1902
· Train for Stites will leave Lewiston at 2:30 p.m. and arrive at Stites at 6 p.m., connecting with the train from Spokane at Potlatch junction at 3:10 p.m., thus giving Stites through service from Spokane.
