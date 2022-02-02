Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 1, 2012
· The second annual Idaho County Fair Royalty Tea Party was held at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene with more than 60 in attendance.
· MT. IDAHO – A son is in custody and a father is sought on pending felony drug charges following a warrant search by Idaho County law enforcement at a Mt. Idaho residence last week.
20 YEARS AGO
January 30, 2002
· Jim Babb is retiring from Wells Fargo Bank in Grangeville. He has been with the bank for more than 20 years.
30 YEARS AGO
January 29, 1992
· Julie Damman, wife, mother of three and co-owner/business manager/radiator technician for Damman’s Radiator, Glass and Body, has added another hat to her collection for the coming year – that of 1992 Grangeville Chamber of Commerce president.
40 YEARS AGO
January 27, 1982
· Closed roads were the order of the day Saturday, making Grangeville a virtual island. Highway 95 was closed between here and Cottonwood and between here and White Bird Hill. Lolo Pass was also closed, resulting in this area becoming isolated from the outside world for a time.
50 YEARS AGO
February 2, 1972
· Snow survey measurements taken by the Soil Conservation Service show a snow depth at the Cottonwood Butte Snow course to be 57.8 inches. This compares with a snow depth of 44.0 inches and a water content of 11.8 inches on this date in 1971. The snow depth for this date in 1970 was 36.7 inches with water content of 9.7 inches. The Cottonwood Butte Snow Course is located about 200 yards south of the top of the Cottonwood Butte Ski Area at an elevation of approximately 5,140 feet.
60 YEARS AGO
February 1, 1962
· Louise Jenny and Ruth Scoggin were honored for outstanding 4-H work.
70 YEARS AGO
January 31, 1952
· Work of uprighting and getting the locomotives on tracks at the scene of the wreck on Jan. 11, was delayed some last week when the Camas Prairie wrecker crane broke a 10-inch pin while lifting one of the engines that was on its side. The work crew is rebuilding the track torn up, that has been bypassed by 500 feet of shoofly trackage. Train service to Grangeville is now back on schedule.
The almost annual January thaw arrived resulting in snow rapidly disappearing on Camas Prairie. Low temperature was 8 below zero.
80 YEARS AGO
January 29, 1942
· A Civil Air Patrol is being formed in Idaho County. Harry Owens is taking the lead to establish the organization.
90 YEARS AGO
January 28, 1932
· The Citizens’ State Bank of Kooskia, the only bank serving the upper Clearwater Valley, closed. “A serious reduction in deposits and a badly depleted reserve” were given by President F.E. Quist as a reason for turning over the affairs of the institution to the state banking department.
100 YEARS AGO
February 2, 1922
· Steal bridge, 70 feet long and to cost $8,500, will be erected across Lawyers Canyon separating Idaho and Lewis counties by the state department of public works.
110 YEARS AGO
February 1, 1912
· Why not a public library for Grangeville? The requirements for a $20,000 library in this town would necessitate the expenditure of $165 a month to buy property.
· Matt Shaw, who has been interested in the Orofino Tribune, has disposed of his interest in that paper and will take charge of The Progress, Kamiah’s bright newsy little paper.
120 YEARS AGO
January 30, 1902
· Dan Courtney, Lafe Yates and Charles L. Rice are in Africa where, they write, the sand is drifted higher than they ever saw snow in Idaho County.
