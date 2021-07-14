Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
JUNE 13, 2011
• Donna Wassmuth started two weeks ago as the new Cottonwood area correspondent. She will be covering the communities of Cottonwood, Greencreek, Keuterville, Fenn and Ferdinand.
20 YEARS AGO
JULY 11, 2001
• KAMIAH-As of last week, Kamiah’s weekly newspaper has new owners, John and Susan Bennett of Kooskia took ownership of the Clearwater Progress on July 1 from Bill and Shirley Glenn of Kamiah.
30 YEARS AGO
JULY 10, 1991
• The 80th Grangeville Border Days rodeo, July 4-6 will be remembered for record attendance and exciting rodeo action. Several clowns and cowboys escaped close calls with Brahma bulls, sustaining only minor injuries.
40 YEARS AGO
JULY 15, 1981
• Rita Duman of Grangeville was one of the recently graduated seniors of the Idaho State University Department of Dental Hygiene who passed the 1981 Dental Hygiene Board exam.
50 YEARS AGO
JULY 7, 1971
• S.R. Shepperd, Grangeville postal clerk, was recently Idaho State Vice President at the Northwest States convention.
60 YEARS AGO
JULY 6, 1961
• Hundreds of families vacationed over the holidays in the mountains and forests of Idaho County. Behind every rock and tree was a tourist, according to reports from foresters.
70 YEARS AGO
JULY 5, 1951
• Phyllis Ralstin, first Miss Lewis County and now Miss Idaho is a visitor to Grangeville Border Days.
• Mrs. Frank Howard was the envy of all participants and spectators as she rode her horse “Prairie Pride.” The Sorrel was last years grand prize in the Border Days drawing.
80 YEARS AGO
JULY 3, 1941
• E.S. Sweet will lead Border Days parade on his faithful horse, Brownie. Brownie, like his master has had an interesting life. The horse is 29 years old. He was purchased from Ward Sewell. After running wild for five years, Brownie was caught. No one was able to break him. A good number of barns were tore up and a number of cowboys had broken bones and bruises for their efforts to conquer him. He was a rarin’ buckin’ son-of-a-gun. Many of men came out of the barn faster than he went in. Because of this, Mr. Sewell was glad to sell him.
90 YEARS AGO
JULY 2, 1931
• Salmon, tall can, pin, 11c; toilet soap, 10 bars, 45c; rolled oats, nine-pound bag, 45c; shrimp, 5 cans, 18c – MacMar Stores.
100 YEARS AGO
JUNE 30, 1921
• White Bird, hit by a cyclone last Thursday about 5:20 p.m. The storm swept down into the canyon and for a time threatened to wipe out the town. Suckers, 14 inches long were blown from White Bird Creek onto the banks of the stream and in places the water was blown out of the creek leaving bare rock exposed.
110 YEARS AGO
JULY 13, 1911
• KOOSKIA-T.G. Gilroy is the first to build a concrete walk in front of his place, but others will follow soon. Concrete buildings, concrete walks, electric street lights and fine new residents are among the good things to be found in proving Kooskia.
120 YEARS AGO
JULY 4, 1901
• Quong Lung, dealer in Chinese and Japanese goods. Fine decorated China dishes, delicate silks, novelties in cane and bamboo, Japanese lanterns, firecrackers, etc. Three doors east of Jersey House.
