Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 11, 2012
· The Grangeville City Council has approved a rebid on the $5.8 million wastewater system project, a pared-down version set for phased construction that officials hope will come within available budget funds.
· GRANGEVILLE – A hearing date is set for Todd William Carver who is appealing his 2011 murder conviction in the death of a 3-year-old boy.
20 YEARS AGO
January 9, 2002
· The Idaho Farm Bureau recently named Shari Kuther, RN, as Farm Woman of the Year for District 5 which includes northern Idaho to the Canadian border.
30 YEARS AGO
January 8, 1992
· The annual Crea-DeHaven VFW 3520 Post and Auxiliary Christmas dinner was held at the Elks. The winners of the Voice of Democracy contest were announced with those attendance giving their speeches.
The 1991 theme was “Meeting America’s Challenge.” The first place winner was Chad Frei, second, Sharon Peterson; third, Betsy DeHaas; honorable mention, Jamie Koole and Josh Kopczynski.
40 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1982
· Conservation officer Boyd Thietten became the second Idaho County officer to recently retire from the State Fish and Game Department.
Earlier Don McPherson retired his fish and game post. The third officer, Hayward Jack, will be leaving soon.
50 YEARS AGO
January 12, 1972
· The Camas Prairie has been in the grips of winter for the past several days, with heavy snow falling, high winds and drifting conditions. Schools were closed in all of the Camas Prairie community except Grangeville on Monday and on Tuesday all of the schools were closed.
60 YEARS AGO
January 11, 1962
· Rains and warm weather played havoc with the Southfork of the Clearwater River between Elk City and the foot of Mt. Idaho Grade. Elk City was marooned for 36 hours.
70 YEARS AGO
January 10, 1952
· Grangeville City Library set a record circulation with 10,744 books taken from the library during the year. The most reading took place in March and the least in September.
· John Hoene Implements of Cottonwood, with stores in Cottonwood and Grangeville, filed articles of incorporation with the secretary of state in Boise. Incorporators are Susie Hoene, John P. Hoene and Edward J. Hoene, all of Cottonwood.
80 YEARS AGO
January 8, 1942
· ELK CITY – Mercury dropped to below 42 degrees below zero.
90 YEARS AGO
January 14, 1932
· History of Idaho reveals debt to be a chief problem. The territorial governor suggested rigid economy. Idaho entered statehood in debt. This is information to be released in a series of articles prepared under the direction of the State Chamber of Commerce.
100 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1922
· Grangeville is getting to be a tourist stop. Records kept by the Main Street garage from August until the end of the year indicate 79 cars carrying 252 persons stopped at the garage.
110 YEARS AGO
January 11, 1912
· There were five applications to run saloons in Grangeville and the city ordinance only allows four saloons. The big show will be at the city council meeting.
120 YEARS AGO
January 9, 1902
· WANTED – A girl to learn dressmaking. Apply to Miss Solem opposite the post office.
· C.J. Fry was a visitor from Thunder Mountain and reports four feet of snow at the camp. Thirty-five men are at work. Flour is selling at $20 per sack, beans 40 cents a pound and bacon 50 cents a pound and mighty little to be had.
