Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
January 9, 2013
· COTTONWOOD – The first baby born in Idaho County was Morgan Lynn Marie Wellington-Evans was born Friday, Jan. 4, 2013, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood, under the care of Dr. Mark Farnsworth. Mariah Evans and Kevin Wellington of Cottonwood are the parents of the baby daughter.
20 YEARS AGO
January 8, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – Abbey Silveria has done it again. The Grangeville 8-year-old has once again offered her services to help Ronald McDonald House charities of Spokane. “We actually taped two six-minute videos,” said assistant Gary Matlow.
30 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1993
· Starting a high school wrestling team is not an easy task. Just ask Steve Lamont, head coach of the newly formed Prairie High School grappling team, now eight members, two statisticians and two coaches strong.
40 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1983
· Sharalyn Forsmann has been selected as one of 36 students who will represent the state of Idaho in the International Special Olympic Games. She is the daughter of Ned and Patty Forsmann of Cottonwood and is a senior at Grangeville High School.
50 YEARS AGO
January 10, 1973
· DIXIE – It was 33 degrees below zero this morning, the coldest since the first of this new year. We’re hoping this isn’t a hint of what’s ahead of us. Water lines remain frozen, at least at our cabin, not enough snow earlier to protect them.
60 YEARS AGO
January 10, 1963
· Old Stork was a mite slow making deliveries at Grangeville General Hospital this year. When he did arrive he delivered a set of twins and another boy on Jan. 4.
70 YEARS AGO
January 8, 1953
· Roy Stockham announced he had purchased the Grangeville Lumber Co. from Arley and Albert Haener. He has resigned his present position as manager of the Madison Lumber & Mill Co.
80 YEARS AGO
January 7, 1943
· In the receiving line at the inaugural reception were Lieutenant Governor and Mrs. Edwin Nelson, Fenn; with Gov. and Mrs. C.A. Bottolfsen. Also at the reception were Sen. And Mrs. William J. Crea of Idaho County.
90 YEARS AGO
January 5, 1933
· Eighteen inches of new snow lies in the canyon to Golden.
100 YEARS AGO
January 11, 1923
· J.C. Safely, publisher of the Idaho County Free Press, purchased the machinery, stock and subscription list of the Grangeville Globe. The Globe will be consolidated with the Idaho County Free Press. The Globe was in operation for 14 years.
110 YEARS AGO
January 9, 1913
· Boise editors were sent to jail for contempt in court. They criticized the court’s decision barring the progressive candidates for presidential electors from the Idaho ballot.
120 YEARS AGO
January 8, 1903
· Our merchants are entertaining a proposition for a rural delivery from Grangeville to facilitate their mail delivery.
130 YEARS AGO
January 6, 1893
· The people of Clearwater are moving for a practicable road from the end of the proposed Elk City Wagon Road near Riebold’s to the Jackson Bridge thence to the top of the hill this side of Clearwater.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.