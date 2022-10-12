Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
October 10, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – The Bulldogs rolled out a frigid welcome to the Central Idaho League last Friday night, Oct. 5, honoring 15 seniors before shutting out the Lumberjacks 42-0 as a freezing wind rolled down the hillside at GHS.
· COTTONWOOD – Car diagnostics, accounting and newspapers – oh, my! From counting money and pounding nails to kicking tires and checking out lineman equipment, area students had an opportunity to check out the local job market Oct. 3.
The first Idaho-Lewis County Expo, sponsored by county businesses and organized by Ida-Lew economic development specialist Melissa Bryant, was held at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood last Wednesday.
20 YEARS AGO
October 9, 2002
· A former Woodland resident and militia leader faces several federal charges for manufacturing and possessing destructive devices following his arrest outside of Lewiston last Thursday. Larry E. Raugust, 48, of Weippe, was indicted by a grand jury in Boise on Tuesday.
30 YEARS AGO
October 1, 1992
· Pacific Yew bark harvest this year on the Nez Perce National Forest yielded 145,000 dry pounds – enough to produce the cancer fighting drug Taxol for more than 4,500 patients.
The harvest nearly doubled this year, from 87,000 dry pounds in 1991. Bark came from about 800 acres in 1992. Last year about 517 acres produced Idaho County’s newest cash crop.
“We feel real good about it (Nez Perce’s yield),” said yew activities coordinator Jim Paradiso. The local forest’s contribution ranked a close second for national forests. The Umpqua National Forest of Oregon yielded 150,000 dry pounds.
40 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1982
· Merrill Hogaboam, who retired earlier this year from a career in teaching, spends his time on a variety of tasks, one of which involves building truck beds.
Hogaboam is a native of the central Idaho area, having been born and raised near Lapwai on a ranch.
50 YEARS AGO
October 4, 1972
· COTTONWOOD – Some people find a pot of gold at the end of their rainbow; Sister Margaret Dorothy Moriarty, a Benedictine of Cottonwood, plans to find Africa.
When Sister Margaret Dorothy formerly know as Sister Mary Celine, embarks for Zambia in south central Africa in mid-November, she will be the first Benedictine to enter the Zambian mission field.
“My life’s dream,” Sister Margaret Dorothy says, “has been to be a missionary Sister.”
60 YEARS AGO
October 4, 1962
· Dr. John Rockwell, Jr., Eldon Reynolds and Aubrey Briscow asked the council’s help to plant trees and make the center strip attractive.
70 YEARS AGO
October 2, 1952
· Ella Mae Crea will be 1953 Idaho County “March of Dimes” director.
· Roy Stockham was chosen president of the 1953 Border Days.
· There were 526 persons served at the Kiwanis Kid’s Day breakfast, and a net of $200 realized for Grangeville school band uniforms.
80 YEARS AGO
October 1, 1942
· The junk rally was a huge success, The 1913 tractor of ICH “one-lunger” of Everett and Prince Johnston made the parade on its own power. War bond sales totaled $5,000 for the war effort.
90 YEARS AGO
September 29, 1932
· Construction of a cyanide mill of 25 tons daily capacity by the Gnome Gold Mining Co., near Orogrande in Central Idaho is nearing completion.
100 YEARS AGO
October 5, 1922
· Ex-Gov. M. Alexander, Democratic nominee for governor of Idaho was enthusiastically received by many towns of Idaho County.
110 YEARS AGO
October 10, 1912
· STITES – J.C. Rooney gave his automobile a long distance tryout taking several days. On his trip he passed through Kooskia, Kamiah, Nezperce, Ferdinand, Cottonwood, Greencreek, Grangeville, Harpster, Clearwater and back to Stites.
120 YEARS AGO
October 2, 1902
· Grangeville’s second annual street fair opened in a blaze of sunshine and glory. The Kamiah Indian brass band is entertaining the crowds with splendid music.
130 YEARS AGO
September 30, 1892
· John Riggins has moved his blacksmith shop and agricultural implement warehouse from Mt. Idaho to Grangeville and has leased the old Cook and Davis stand on east Main Street.
