Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
April 18, 2012
· In the May 15 Republican primary election for Dist. 1 Idaho County Commissioner position, incumbent R. Skipper “Skip” Brandt faces challenger and fellow Kooskia resident Steven Didier, Sr.
· POWELL – Extradition is pending for a Montana man arrested Monday, April 16, by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on a Lincoln County warrant for attempted deliberate homicide and aggravated assault.
20 YEARS AGO
April 17, 2002
· The Grangeville Wastewater Treatment Plant was honored as the System of the Year 2001 by the Idaho Rural Water Association at its annual conference in Boise. The plant superintendent is Bob Klecha and plant operator is Les Fischer.
· KOOSKIA – Kooskia fiber artist Borg Hendrickson’s artquilt, “Eskimo Dance,” has been selected to tour the nation with 50 other artquilts as part of the juried show Fine Focus 2002. The show premiered in Richland, Ohio, on April 6.
30 YEARS AGO
April 15, 1992
· At least 20 boats will participate in the eighth annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races, according to Bob Abbott, race director. Abbott said on Monday there were 20 boats signed up, but a few will probably sign up late in the week. The deadline to enter boats in the race is Friday, April 17.
40 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1982
· A new lime industry for Idaho County appears to be nearing reality for the not-too-distant future.
50 YEARS AGO
April 19, 1972
· ELK CITY – Vicky McNevin found out what an unloaded gun is. Loaded! While cleaning her pistol Tuesday evening, Vicky accidentally shot herself through the hand. Ouch! she yelled. No broken bones doctor reports after x-rays, but it did knock the side out of one.
60 YEARS AGO
April 1962
· C. Martin Asker has been promoted to the position of assistant manager of the Timeway department of the Grangeville office of First Security Bank of Idaho, N.A.
· FERDINAND – Hog rustlers are at work. Eight good sized porkers disappeared from a good barn.
70 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1952
· Shirley Rhodes, Jean Todhunter and Loretta Hagen, representing Grangeville Chapter of Future Homemakers of America will be among 160 girls from all parts of Idaho to attend the sixth annual FHA convention in Boise.
80 YEARS AGO
April 16, 1942
· Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will call a mass meeting to determine if the people want to have the Border Days celebration.
90 YEARS AGO
April 14, 1932
· Many persons visited the Cady Motor Co., to see the new V8 Ford Sport Roadster. Older generations as well as the younger ones echoed admiration for the car. One remarked, “Oh, boy, what a chicken crate!”
· Sixty people from Cottonwood, Fenn, Kooskia, Stites and Grangeville sat down to a dinner in the Imperial Hotel to honor Byron Deenbach, Republican candidate for governor of Idaho.
100 YEARS AGO
April 20, 1922
· Special train of five cars carrying high officials of the Union Pacific Railroad arrived in Grangeville. The officials were on an annual inspection trip.
110 YEARS AGO
April 18, 1912
· A week ago Saturday a Grangeville firm took in 1,200 dozen eggs at the prevailing price, 20 cents a dozen; this would bring in a neat $240. There is no doubt abut what “Biddy” is the mainstay of many a household.
120 YEARS AGO
April 17, 1902
· Ordinance No. 74 calls for wooden sidewalks to be constructed. The sidewalks shall be six feet wide with four stringers of not less than 2x6 inches in size covered with boards and planks not less than 1½ inches in thickness, which boards shall be securely nailed to said stringers with not less than 30-penny nails.
