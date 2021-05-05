Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
MAY 2, 2011
•Monday morning, May 2, demolition was under way at Ernie’s Steakhouse in Grangeville, the building gutted by a fire last October. Lot cleanup was complete on Sunday with removal of the foundation’s cement slab.
20 YEARS AGO
MAY 9, 2001
•GRANGEVILLE- Due to a drop in Joint School District 241 student enrollment, approximately 4.42 positions within the district will be cut for the 2000-2001 school year.
•KOOSKIA- A clogged intake system and mechanical error are to blame for the death of approximately 250,000 coho salmon smolts belonging to the Nez Perce Tribe at Kooskia National Fish Hatchery.
30 YEARS AGO
MAY 15, 1991
•For the next 15-18 months don’t be alarmed to see a bouncy young Golden Retriever entering stores, restaurants and even schools. The dog, Gretsky, is being trained as a guide dog for the blind.
•As her 4-H project for this year, Wendi Suesz will be training Gretsky.
40 YEARS AGO
MAY 1981
•RIGGINS- At least 5,000 people attended the Riggins Rodeo during Saturday and Sunday and prayers were answered by an overcast but not cold day Saturday and really beautiful day Sunday.
•If all things go well, Walco, Inc., will be installing an alcohol instilling plant in their facility in Grangeville on a temporary basis. The alcohol will be used to power their fleet of trucks.
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 19, 1971
•A freight depot, complete with plumbing and electrical wiring arrived in Grangeville earlier this year on two flat cars. It was shipped from Minneapolis, Minn., and will soon go into service for the Burlington Northern Railroad in Grangeville.
•This building will replace the present depot, which was constructed in 1908 at a cost of $10,000; it was put into use Wednesday, Dec. 9, 1908, when the first passenger service was brought to Grangeville with 125 tickets sold at a cost of $1,000.
60 YEARS AGO
MAY 18, 1961
•Gus Carlson was elected trustee from Zone 5 in District 241 School election.
•Jerry Asker was elected national director of the Idaho Jaycees at a state convention of the Idaho Jaycees in Twin Falls.
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 17, 1951
•Rev. Merwyn Francis Nuxoll, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Nuxoll, received the sacred order of priesthood in St. Anthony’s Church, Greencreek.
80 YEARS AGO
MAY 15, 1941
•The two schools in Yellow Pine District opened Monday for a term of seven months. Charlotte Scheibe of Anatone will teach the old Spring Camp with five pupils. She will divide her time as boarder among the patrons of the school district. Mrs. Josephine Simmons will conduct the school at Yellow Pine and will drive home. This school has nine pupils.
90 YEARS AGO
MAY 21, 1931
•RIGGINS- A benefit dance was given for the Riggins baseball team.
•ELK CITY- School finished May 15 with a picnic at a teacher’s home. The teacher was E.C. Chevurout.
100 YEARS AGO
MAY 19, 1921
•Mining conditions are promising in the Warren camp. A good vein has been struck at a depth of 1,100 ft.
110 YEARS AGO
MAY 25, 1911
•The editor of the Stites Signal gave the chicken fanciers of the county seat a write-up which is greatly appreciated by them.
120 YEARS AGO
MAY 30, 1901
•DENVER- Pupils and teachers of our public school are busy preparing for the closing exercises when diplomas will be presented to graduates at the first commencement exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.