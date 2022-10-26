Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
October 24, 2012
· An over-legal shipment will be traveling along U.S. Highway 12 through Idaho County, tentatively set to cross the border into Montana late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
Last week, the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) issued a permit to Omega Morgan Inc. to transport water purification equipment. According to ITD spokesman Adam Rush, the shipment weighs 520,000 pounds, is 236 feet long, 20 feet wide and 22 feet high.
According to a press release from Wild Idaho Rising Tide, activists – concerned the equipment is for tar-sands oil production in Canada – will be monitoring the shipment during its four-night journey through the U.S. 12 corridor.
20 YEARS AGO
October 23, 2002
· STITES – A Grangeville man, Joel A. Sheftal, 62, missing since last month, was found dead by law enforcement Sunday afternoon in Luke’s Gulch.
· The Idaho Judiciary is honoring Second District Judge George Reinhardt III of Grangeville for professionalism and administrative excellence. Reinhardt will be presented with the George C. Granata Jr. Professionalism Award in recognition of his tenure of more than 25 years as a magistrate and district judge.
30 YEARS AGO
October 22, 1992
· The Assumption Parish of Ferdinand has scheduled their annual dinner for Sunday, Nov. 1. The public is invited.
40 YEARS AGO
October 20, 1982
· “When the weather turns on you, that’s when the phone rings,” said Sergeant Rod Sherfick, referring to the Idaho County Sherriff’s Department’s ongoing attempts to locate lost hunters in Idaho.
So far this year 23 individuals have been reported to the sheriff’s office as being lost in this county.
50 YEARS AGO
October 25, 1972
· Halloween is the vigil night before All Saints – a day with roots in the ancient commemoration of unknown martyrs.
Unless motorists use extreme caution, Idaho may produce some new martyrs among the approximately 150,000 school children who will spill into the streets and roads for trick-or-treats this Oct. 31 – martyrs to careless driving.
And they will not be unknown. They could be Billy and Sally, Tommy and Nancy – the kids next door, or your own children.
60 YEARS AGO
October 25, 1962
· COTTONWOOD – A sock hop was sponsored Oct. 19 by St. Gertrude’s Academy cheerleaders to help pay for their outfits. Special attractions were live music by the boys’ combo, a raffle of SGA sweatshirts and a slave auction of the cheerleaders.
70 YEARS AGO
October 23, 1952
· Mayor R.D. Williams was the first in Grangeville to erect a television antenna on his home in anticipation of receiving picture broadcasts when TV comes to Spokane later this year.
80 YEARS AGO
October 22, 1942
· Fifty-one men boarded the Union Pacific stages destined to be inducted into the Armed Forces at Spokane. A large number of people and the high school band were out to see them off. This was the 32nd call for Idaho County – 560 men have enlisted or been called through the selective service.
· Several bears are making nuisances of themselves on Elk City’s Main Street.
90 YEARS AGO
October 20, 1932
· J.G. Eimers, Idaho County Relief Organization chairman, received a $900 check to be used for county welfare work during October.
100 YEARS AGO
October 26, 1922
· Flying across rugged mountain ranges above what is the wildest and most isolated part of the United States, N.B. Manor, Spokane aviator and Walter McAdams returned to Grangeville after flying an hour and 40 minutes in the air. The airplane was the first to fly over Clearwater and Elk City countries.
110 YEARS AGO
October 24, 1912
The Forest Service has completed a telephone line from Orogrande to the French Gulch ranger station. The line from Elk City to Orogrande has been discontinued. There is a good line from Red River to Grangeville. Supervisor George V. Ring was careful to have it done right so no trouble would be experienced in the winter.
