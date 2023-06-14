10 YEARS AGO
June 12, 2013
· WHITE BIRD – Cowboys, patriots and general fun-seekers will be part of the annual White Bird Rodeo and Days event set for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15.
· Kids were catching more than rainbow trout at Wilkins Pond outside of Grangeville last Saturday, June 8, as part of Free Fishing Day. Waiting for bites on lures, kids were distracted with large frogs popping up to watch the day’s action… and several were pulled out for examination.
20 YEARS AGO
June 11, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – Several Grangeville men are currently working on the new Habitat for Humanity House being built in Lewiston. Volunteers for sheetrocking, taping and painting include Joe Wood, Steve Palmer, Russell Engell, Doug Hohman and Valor Russell.
30 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1993
· Betsy DeHaas spent her summers around the pool in Grangeville. It’s probably only fitting she became head coach of the Grangeville swim team.
“This is my ninth year being involved with the swimming program here,” she said. “I think swimming is the best sport and the best sport during summer. It’s a lifetime sport and a good way to stay in shape.”
40 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1983
· A new visitor to the Idaho County area was an alligator brought from Florida by Sherwood Johnson. Johnson came into the Free Press office with two of them. He is interested in showing the animals to school-age children.
50 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1973
· Fifty youngsters, ranging in age from 8 to 13, took part in the Grangeville Jaycees; modified for Junior Camp Meet at Grangeville Elementary last Saturday after school.
Some of the winners were: hoop shoot, Kevin McCulley and Carrie Sullivan; baseball throw, Tony Copper and Karen Arnzen; softball throw, Copper and Sullivan; hoop shoot, Brian Hewson and Jan Walstad; baseball throw, John Spickelmire and Megan Copper; football throw, Don Solberg and M. Copper; hoop shoot, Mike Wassmuth; baseball throw, Teresa Rassmussen.
60 YEARS AGO
June13, 1963
· Grangeville Lions Club student loan fund has made 22 loans to 14 students for a total of $5,700.
· Prairie Lumber Co. is going to apply for an Area Recovery Administration Loan of $1,500,000 in making matching funds to build a particle board plant in Grangeville.
70 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1953
· In observance of the 50th anniversary of the Ford Motor Co., Jordan Motor Co., Ford and Mercury dealer, is holding an open house, Wes Jenkins, manager, said. He will give a golden tour electric clock to each couple in Idaho and Lewis counties who celebrate golden anniversaries in June this year.
80 YEARS AGO
June 10, 1943
· Nine Boy Scouts of Grangeville went to Chelan, Wash., where they will work in the Bebee fruit orchards for the next six weeks. They are Arkie Branson, Porty Wagner, John Asker, Jr., William Bailey, Jim Olmsted, Dale Thirkil, L.D. Kennedy, Francis Humphrey and Tom Bailey.
90 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1933
· First National Bank has opened for business on an unrestricted basis, the only restriction placed on the bank being the same for all others, that withdrawal of funds for hoarding is prohibited by the government.
100 YEARS AGO
June 14, 2023
· Five nuns from St. Gertrude’s Convent, Cottonwood, made application for final citizenship papers.
110 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1913
· A New York doctor insists that only one man out of five is fit to marry. Fortunately, women cannot be convinced of this fact.
120 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1903
· Willie Thompson met with a serious accident while driving down White Bird Grade. The team was running and the buggy dropped into a rut, throwing Will out on his head. Dr. Foskett worked four hours to restore him to consciousness. It is thought he will recover.
130 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1893
· The town was never so lively, the streets are full of people. Even the woodsheds are brought into service to provide shelter. Grangeville is strictly “in it” with both feet in the trough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.