Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
APRIL 22, 2011
•KAMIAH-The Grangeville girls took second place and the boys took fourth at the Kamiah Invitational Track Meet on April 22, 2011.
•Lexie Adams took first place in the pole vault, reaching a height of nine feet, six inches.
•Grangeville’s Sheyenne Stewart took second place in the 100-meter hurdles and third place in the 300-meter hurdles.
20 YEARS AGO
MAY 2, 2001
•On Aug. 31, 1982, Ricky Barnett, age 2, went missing from Hillcrest Farms outside of Grangeville. Prime suspects were his grandparents, Waldo and Martha McCoard. ICSO Detective and Joan Renshaw along with Lieutenant Detective Skott Mealer conducted a follow-up interview and polygraph exam with McCoard at her home in Hawaii which she passed and was cleared in the disappearance.
30 YEARS AGO
MAY 8, 1991
•An estimated 2,200 people enjoyed fast pace action and spring-like weather this past weekend during the 43rd annual Riggins Rodeo and Parade.
40 YEARS AGO
MAY 6, 1981
•A straight “A” student both here at Clearwater Valley High School and in his school in Germany, Hans-Joasehim Krause is particularly interested and enjoying classes in electricity and computer programming at CVHS, remarking the instructor is an “excellent teacher.” Living with the Jon Bledsoe family in Kooskia, Hans has spent nearly a year here with the Youth for Understanding program.
50 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1971
•New officers for the Grangeville PTA were installed, they were co-presidents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Abbott, co-vice presidents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Wallace; secretary, Karann Hart, and treasurer, Donna Robinette.
60 YEARS AGO
MAY 11, 1961
•An investigation is under way of alleged gambling activities in a Grangeville club. Law enforcement officers say the club is the scene of 4-5-6 dice games.
•Rex Melvin Wikoff was chosen president of the Ministerial Association.
70 YEARS AGO
MAY 3, 1951
•Donna Campbell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Campbell, has a leading roll in the Gilbert & Sullivan production of “Patience” to be given by Reed College. She is a senior majoring in music.
•Jack Brust purchased a new truck.
80 YEARS AGO
MAY 8, 1941
•More than $12,000 was distributed to Idaho County Farmers when Armor & Company of Spokane bought the Hog Pool of 751 head for $8.60 per hundred.
•Production of Trout Fry at the Grangeville Fish Hatchery is going full blast.
90 YEARS AGO
MAY 14, 1931
•One of the most unusual forest fires in the history of Idaho County is being slowly battled by a crew of nearly 50 men in the Clearwater National Forest. The fire is the earliest major blaze on record in the state.
•LUCILLE-Henry Ellers was in town, looking after sheep he has on this side of the mountain.
100 YEARS AGO
MAY 12, 1921
•Seven young men and ten young women will be graduated from Grangeville High School.
110 YEARS AGO
MAY 18, 1911
•A bean hill planted between hills of potatoes will keep potato bugs away.
120 YEARS AGO
MAY 23, 1901
•The Right Store is having an aquarium built in their front window which will end an attractive appearance to the establishment.
•Frank Hogan cut his hand quite badly while trying to force cork into a bottle and consequently will be off-duty for awhile.
