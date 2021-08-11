Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
AUG. 10, 2011
•LUCILE- A tired driver was the cause of a one-vehicle accident one mile north of Lucile on U.S. Highway 95 last week, resulting in injuries to a Salt Lake City couple.
20 YEARS AGO
AUG. 8, 2001
•After more than a combined 58 years in Grangeville, Clift and Kim Cole will make a move to Seattle, Wash. They will liquidate their business of nine years, Clift’s Electric.
•Lonna Vopat of Grangeville has joined the staff at Syringa Hospital in their public relations department.
30 YEARS AGO
AUG. 7, 1991
•Grangeville Mayor Terry Vanderwall looked pretty distinguished during Friday’s Crazy Days Tricycle Race. He turned out to be a pretty good sport, and unlike others, didn’t cheat.
•A federal judge cleared the way for the reopening of Red River Hot Springs Friday when he ruled in favor of the owner in the latest chapter of the ongoing dispute with the U.S. Forest Service.
40 YEARS AGO
AUG. 10, 1981
•The Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Friday during a regular business meeting took a stand against the delay of the Jersey Jack Road construction.
50 YEARS AGO
AUG. 11, 1971
•A good start was made Monday delivering Camas Prairie products to elevators at Grangeville and Fenn. A outlook for a bumper crop and shipping problems has Union Warehouse and Supply Co. making plans for an emergency in case it becomes necessary to dump grain out in the open.
60 YEARS AGO
AUG. 10, 1961
•A mild case of polio was reported in Idaho County. Three cases were found in Orofino and the Orofino swimming pool has closed.
70 YEARS AGO
AUG. 9, 1951
•Mrs. Keith Fenn and Mrs. John Hans, both of Grangeville, will receive their B.A. degrees at the N.I.C.E. summer commencement exercises.
80 YEARS AGO
AUG. 7, 1941
•Declaring the view from the White Bird hill is the most scenic in America, Judge James F. Ailshie, supreme chief justice of the Supreme Court of Idaho, urged Governor Clark and the highway department and the people of Idaho to lose no time in bringing the North and South highway to standard construction. He said he had been interested in the road for 50 years.
90 YEARS AGO
AUG. 13, 1931
•Spokane will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the coming of the railroad to the Inland Empire.
•Salmon River is now in direct touch with the outside world since the installation of the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph line.
100 YEARS AGO
AUG. 11, 1921
•Huckleberries are plentiful in the mountains south of Grangeville.
•Two cans of fish have been planted in John’s Creek; three cans in the headwaters of Butcher Creek and eight cans at Florence, reports the Fish and Game Department.
110 YEARS AGO
AUG. 24, 1911
•Dixie is celebrating the anniversary of gold in the Dixie Basin, Aug. 24, 1862.
•John Jack and R. Cote are driving an auto into Elk City where they will meet Mrs. Jack. This is the first car to go in to the Elk Country, the roads to the camp being in such a condition that people have not cared to hazard such a journey.
120 YEARS AGO
AUG. 8, 1901
•John Coram has commenced the erection of a large new residence in the south part of town to be two stories high and containing 12 rooms. Grangeville has been greatly improved by a number of attractive residences.
