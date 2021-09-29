Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 28, 2011
•GRANGEVILLE – Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor said medical testimony was the key to last week’s successful prosecution of Todd W. Carver on the charge of beating 3-year-old Dominick Boyd to death.
20 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 26, 2001
•Grangeville’s 14th annual Oktoberfest festival starts Thursday.
•Mt. Idaho residents were advised of possible evacuation due to a substantial wildfire in the area. Wind gusts were reported from 45-55 miles per hour.
30 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 25, 1991
•A Pamida vice president and three other company executives toured Grangeville last week, keeping alive hopes the Midwest discount chain will locate a store here.
•A “Pimida store here is definitely not dead,” Mayor Terry Vanderwall said.
40 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 30, 1981
•In area football games last Friday, Prairie won its fifth straight game by ripping Timberline 52-20. In other action Orofino ripped Lapwai 40-8, Clearwater Valley won its first game in two seasons by blanking Potlatch 13-0.
50 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 22, 1971
•Projects now under way in District four at Skookumchuck Creek and White Bird Hill, when completed, will remove traffic bottlenecks between Lewiston and Boise which have existed since pack trains and stagecoaches first traversed the canyons.
60 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 21, 1961
•Rosalie Kaschmitter, a six-foot-seven-inch blonde, joins the All American Red Heads, girls professional girls basketball team in Eastern states and Canada.
70 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 20, 1951
•John Herbert Schrom received his discharge from the Marine Base at San Diego. He started to work at the post office as substitute mail carrier.
80 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 25, 1941
•An airplane from the Zimmerly Bros., in Lewiston was pressed into service to locate 400 lost sheep belonging to Harry Hagen. The sheep had become lost in the mountains 25 miles south of Grangeville. The sheep were discovered in Gospel Mountain vicinity.
90 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 24, 1931
•War Eagle mine near Dixie is running a 12-hour shift and mining a ton of concentrates each shift. Ten men are employed.
100 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 29, 1921
•The “Cut Em Loose” spirit prevails everywhere. Border Day Pickups – Not all the dolls are on the racks. Mackay Williams is holding his own as corral boss. Bill Jones is getting noticed by the audience for his work in the arena. Ed Vincent is kept busy as start-off man and one of the arena judges. Other judges are Charles Gill and George Behean.
110 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 28, 1911
•Our old friend, Attorney McDuffie, prosecutor of Bonner County, has caused the arrest of a drayman in Sandpoint for the violation of the local option law. It seems the drayman was delivering some beer to a private home when the arrest occurred. The case will be watched here with interest.
120 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 26, 1901
•Commissioners James Witt and W.H. Cassidy returned from the Salmon River Saturday, where they have completed the superintending of the construction of the new state road. Everything is finished except a few unimportant improvements that the commissioners have arranged to be taken care of locally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.