Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
May 22, 2013
· Idaho County voters said yes in Tuesday's May 21 school supplemental elections. Voters approved levies for districts 242, 243 and 244.
· KOOSKIA – FHI investigation is ongoing into a stabbing incident early Saturday morning, May 18, reportedly by a Nez Perce Tribe member on a nontribal member.
20 YEARS AGO
May 21, 2003
· Tuesday night levy elections saw a victory in Cottonwood while patrons in District 241 will have to go without in the coming year.
· Pollock couple, Lorene and Jack Lees, had a deadly visit from possibly two grey wolves last Tuesday night, May 13, that left four sheep dead, eight critically injured and two missing.
· GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville High School class of 2003 is represented by three valedictorians this year: William M. Stockton, Ryan Peterson and Christina Hawkes. Class salutatorian is Kelly Hogg.
30 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1993
· Two students, Jessica Funke of Cottonwood and Jamie Koole of Grangeville, have been recognized for their performances, both in and out of the classroom.
Jessica Funke was a finalist in the 1993 Interscholastic Star Student Recognition Scholarship Program. Jamie Koole was a nominee from Grangeville High School.
40 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1983
· Jennifer Wagner and Tim Haener became tennis champs in Class B state title play last weekend while Grangeville as a whole came in third, tying with Moscow.
50 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1973
· KOOSKIA – Sidney Miller, director of placement at the University of Idaho, will be the guest speaker at Clearwater Valley’s commencement exercises May 27 at Clearwater Valley. He was a former Industrial Arts teacher at Grangeville High School.
60 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1963
· The creation of the National Park monuments marking historic sites of the Nez Perce Indian Country and the Lewis-Clark Expedition was viewed favorably by the Asst. Sec. of Interior John W. Carver, Jr., and a group of National Park officers, noted historians, pioneers and leaders of Central Idaho communities.
70 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1953
· A test case to determine the hunting and fishing rights of the Indians was argued before the State Supreme Court in Lewiston. It is a test case. Paul Eimers is one of the attorneys representing the Indians.
80 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1943
· Fire destroyed buildings on Flyblow ranch, an old landmark on Joseph-Boles. The place got its name because cowboys claimed the blow flies grew so large they would “blow” the food, the individuals or a log cabin. “Black Bill” who camped at the site with Frank McGrane and John Roberts, named the place. The Flyblow rodeo was an annual August show for years.
90 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1933
· Graduation exercise of the eighth grade will be a unique affair. It is designed as a depression graduation. The boys will wear overalls and the girls print dresses.
100 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1923
· Grangeville City Council is considering a street improvement program. Macadamizing Main Street is contemplated. Hope of paving Main was abandoned because of inability to sell municipal bonds.
110 YEARS AGO
May 22, 1913
· WHITE BIRD – The first burglary in the history of White Bird was committed when both local saloons were broken into and the contents of the cash registers taken.
120 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1903
· Prospects are great for a big mineral boom at Elk City.
· The saloon is no fit loafing place for boys and the chief of police in Grangeville can earn the gratitude of the citizens by seeing that it is stopped.
130 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1893
· The Jersey House owned by James Edwards was sold to Messrs. Auchinvole & Fitzgerald. The price paid was $8,000.
