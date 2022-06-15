Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
June 13, 2012
· WHITE BIRD — Let ‘er Rip at the 35th annual White Bird Days and 23rd annual Rodeo set for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16.
· The Just For The Hill Of It Bike Challenge Saturday, June 9, drew 71 registrants for the 13-mile ride from Hammer Creek Campground and up the Old White Bird Hill; 67 completed the ride. Proceeds from the annual event benefit Syringa Hospital Hospice.
20 YEARS AGO
June 12, 2002
· WHITE BIRD — Salmon River residents, Joe and Ada Wilson, have been chosen to represent White Bird at this year’s White Bird Days and Rodeo.
· An elderly Oregon man, John W. Madison, 71, was trapped in his wrecked vehicle for nearly 19 hours following an accident along U.S. Highway 12. He was transported by Life Flight in stable condition.
30 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1992
· Whenever one of her relatives graduates from high school in the area, Stella Hendren attends their commencement ceremony.
Not bad, considering she has 13 children, 53 grandchildren, 119 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
In fact, she saw six of her great-grandchildren graduate from Clearwater Valley High School Friday. Two other great-grandchildren graduate this year from Lewiston and Ellensburg, Wash.
How long will Stella attend commencement ceremonies? “As long as I am here,” said the 92-year-old Kooskia woman.
40 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1982
· Sabrina Asker was crowned Grangeville Junior Miss Saturday night at the Grangeville High School cafetorium. Her court will include Beverly Nuxoll, first runner-up and Gina Frei.
50 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1972
· Jerry Profitt, Grangeville Border Days Director and employee of Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone, while making a phone installment, found between the walls a copy of the Spokesman-Review of Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 1912.
60 YEARS AGO
June 14, 1962
· The fabulous Seven Devils on U.S. Forest Service land is to be developed as a scenic area, according to Secretary of Agriculture, Orville L. Freeman.
70 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1952
· Fishermen found lakes in the Seven Devils area frozen and the trails blocked with snow.
80 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1942
· An estimated shortage of more than 250 farm laborers in Idaho may result in the loss of tons of hay and grains was revealed in a survey completed by the United States Unemployment Service.
90 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1932
· It might be well for some of the residents of Grangeville as well as the city to do a little repair on our board sidewalks to avoid damage suits from residents sustaining injuries from a fall on a faulty sidewalk.
100 YEARS AGO
June 15, 1922
· Riggins folk are anxious to show the Grangeville Commercial Club a good time in the Salmon River community. They wish to show their appreciation for the commercial club’s interest in promoting the construction of the North and South highway.
110 YEARS AGO
June 13, 1912
· Tom Bales has a Caterpillar engine at work on his ranch plowing 30 acres a day. Mr. Bales will be carefully watched by other prairie parties who are looking for more advanced and economical methods.
120 YEARS AGO
June 12, 1902
· J.C. Moore is out from Moore’s Station to take in the sights of the metropolis and get supplies. He says business is better at his mountain house than it has been since it was established in 1899.
