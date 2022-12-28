Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
December 26, 2012
· POLLOCK – U.S. Highway 95 at the Pollock slide location was tentatively set to resume normal traffic for Monday, Dec. 24, following hillside cleanup and blasting.
As of early press time Friday, Dec. 21, crews were to be blasting a large rock poised over the highway – estimated at least more than 100 tons – on Sunday, Dec. 23. The boulder was exposed during the Dec. 2 slide.
· KAMIAH – Even as marijuana remains officially banned in 47 states – excluding California, Washington and Colorado – the illegal drug is available everywhere, including communities across North Central Idaho. Yet one local organization, Kamiah Community Partners Coalition (KCPC) has tracked a statistic at odds with the broader trend: a series of surveys of Kamiah youth has found the number of kids who say they do not use marijuana is on the rise.
20 YEARS AGO
December 25, 2002
· Some Grangeville residents were victims of a drive-by phone-booking last week. Employees of Qwest Dex, a Qwest subsidiary, were throwing phone books out in front yards and ditches – which resulted in their termination.
30 YEARS AGO
December 24, 1992
· “Christmas memories,” the 1992 Christmas program presented by Grangeville Elementary School represented 20 years directing these shows by Mrs. Joann Mink, and it was performed to a packed house.
This show was designed to present Mrs. Mink’s favorite songs from 20 years of these shows.
40 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1982
· Sunday, Jan. 9, the Rev. Charles Martin will deliver his last sermon at Grangeville’s First Baptist Church, bringing an end to a 40-year career in the ministry.
50 YEARS AGO
December 27, 1972
· The Harlem Queens basketball team will be playing in Grangeville next Tuesday night. The Queens’ opponents will be the Main Street Minutemen, a talented group of Grangeville stalwarts.
60 YEARS AGO
December 27, 1962
· A tri-motored Ford of Johnson Flying Service flew prefabricated materials from Grangeville to Shearer landing strip for construction of outdoor toilets and shower house in the Moose Creek District.
70 YEARS AGO
December 25, 1952
· More than 1,000 youngsters received treats at the Santa Claus visit.
· Thieves failed in an attempt to blow the safe in the A&F Store. Just 10 years ago to the day the A&F Store was broken into and $900 in cash and $1,200 in checks taken.
80 YEARS AGO
December 24, 1942
· When Frank Howard and George Wiley opened the A&F Store Monday everything looked all right but they soon found the big safe on the balcony had been cracked.
90 YEARS AGO
December 22, 1932
· Bert H. Decker was installed worshipful master of Mt. Idaho Lodge No. 9, A.F & A.M.
· ELK CITY – A singing club has been organized to meet each Sunday afternoon. The first meeting was at the Bauer home and was well-attended.
100 YEARS AGO
December 28, 1922
· The big snow made travel difficult in the upper country. Mr. and Mrs. Brad Carrey on their way home to Warren from McCall, left Halfway, 16 miles from here with a lunch for two. They were five days reaching Burgdorf, 16 miles further on. Ed Kesson, carrying the mail, overtook them with supplies and they went through together. Ed consumed three days in making that 16 miles and will probably be penalized by the post office department for wasting time while bucking snow two feet over his horses’ backs.
110 YEARS AGO
December 26, 1912
· The Williams Jubilee Singers appeared at the local opera house Christmas night and were greeted by a house packed to standing room. The company of Negro singers is not unknown to Grangeville audiences, having appeared here in concert last year.
120 YEARS AGO
December 25, 1902
· Richness and untold wealth of the Buffalo Hump district becomes more and more apparent as the properties developed. What two years ago was a lifeless camp with a bad reputation is today a hive of activity turning out $30,000 a month of yellow gold and it has hardly begun to produce.
130 YEARS AGO
December 23, 1892
· Our Ed Beck, Grangeville postmaster and longtime captain of Company C, has been elected colonel of the First Regiment of the Idaho National Guard. This makes Grangeville headquarters of the I.N.G. and is evidence Grangeville is strictly “in it.” We propose to have the state capital here also when the 200-year constitutional limit, which located it at Boise, is removed.
