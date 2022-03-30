Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 28, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – Damage estimates are in the thousands following a string of car vandalism incidents along North Second Street sometime late Friday night and early Saturday morning, March 23-24.
· COTTONWOOD – The Berklund Foundation recently donated toward the purchase of two continuous monitoring pulse oximeters for St. Mary’s Hospital.
20 YEARS AGO
March 27, 2002
KOOSKIA – Patrick and Elayne Murphy recently began formal adoption procedures for their daughter Godavari Joan Murphy of India. The Murphys are also parents to Bryan, 14, and Shawn, 11.
GRANGEVILLE – A new business will be helping drive Grangeville’s economic engine this spring. Plans are finalized for California aircraft engine business Day-Air to relocate to the former Dye Machine Supply facility.
30 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1992
· It looks like the lengthy Pamida negotiations will soon be concluded and a 45,000 square foot development begun at the west end of Grangeville. Ken Stanger, of McCarthy Management and Development Company, told the Grangeville City Council he expects papers to be signed this week and Pamida will soon be ready to move.
40 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1982
· There are lots of ways for a college student to pay their bills, but Steve Smith’s way is unique. He shoes horses.
Horseshoeing is a hard, hazardous job full of unexpected things coming down. But Steve, who is from Grangeville and a senior at the University of Idaho doesn’t mind getting kicked around on the job. He just laughs about it. “Sure, I’ve had a few bruises and stiches, that’s just part of it. Besides, those kicks and nips on the rear just hurry you along,” he jokes.
50 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1972
· The cross on the mountainside south of Grangeville has been turned on for the Easter season, but few people realized the work needed to provide this civic action for the community.
They had to dig a trench 80 feet long and up to six feet deep to get down to the cross, which is actually eight feet above the ground where the trench was dug.
60 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1962
· Central Idaho T.V. Inc., reports the translator atop the Cottonwood Butte will be forced to close unless $5,000 is raised by July 1.
· Eleven wild Merriam turkeys from Colorado are joining 17 others released a year ago in mighty efforts to repopulate the Salmon River breaks southwest of Riggins.
70 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1952
· Ted Anderson was elected Exalted Ruler of Grangeville Elks. Dr. L.D. Graves is esteemed leading knight.
· Work has started on a $35,000 expansion and improvement program in the north part of Grangeville by the Union Warehouse & Supply Co., Ltd.
80 YEARS AGO
March 26, 1942
· Virginia Dempsey has been named one of four most promising music students at the University of Idaho. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ward Dempsey, Grangeville.
90 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1932
· WHITE BIRD – The old-time dance was a great success. The sum of $122 was realized by the Odd Fellows. These are hard times but it shows what a good old-time dance will do.
100 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1922
· Local people have been busy all week arranging costumes for the grand All Fools’ masquerade to be held in Dreamland hall.
110 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1912
· Mrs. E.A. Carpenter had a narrow escape from death. She was on her way to the ranch and fell into a stream known as “Whiskey Bill.” The water was five feet deep and she was carried along by the swift current for quite a distance before she grasped the roots of a tree at the edge of the stream.
120 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1902
· A safecracker is in town, but he has been spotted and will not be permitted to ply his trade hereabouts.
