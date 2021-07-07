Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
JULY 6, 2011
•COTTONWOOD- Prairie High School of Cottonwood was recently awarded as one of 19 high schools in the state of Idaho to receive a bronze medal ranking or better in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the top high schools in the United States.
20 YEARS AGO
JULY 4, 2001
•ELK CITY-Molly Egland has a busy summer ahead of her. Make that a busy life. The University of Idaho English major is preparing for her junior year of college in a way many would never think to. Egland will spend the summer working as an intern at Yale University Press in New Haven, Conn. She recently ended an internship at the U of I Press.
30 YEARS AGO
JULY 3, 1991
•Two Idaho County organizations were the first in the state to receive grants from the two-year old Idaho Community Foundation.
•The Elk City Ambulance Inc. received $1,500 last week to go towards a new cardiac monitor for their new ambulance.
•The Prairie Community Library of Cottonwood received $1,000 which will go towards developing a children’s art program.
40 YEARS AGO
JULY 1, 1981
•One ex-Grangeville resident with many pleasant memories of the first Border Days is Lela Schroeder, who rode in the first parade that year in 1912.
50 YEARS AGO
JUNE 30, 1971
•The Rev. Fr. Raymond J. Peplinski began his new pastoral position this week at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Grangeville.
60 YEARS AGO
JULY 6, 1961
•A 17-year-old Kooskia miss was named queen of 1962 Border Days. She is Louise Johnson.
•A log cabin was moved from the Fish Creek area to the corner of Main and North A streets. The building was given by the Nez Perce National Forest Service to the Idaho County Historical Society. Axmanship of the logs is regarded as perfect by Keith Fenn, club president.
70 YEARS AGO
JULY 5, 1951
•In order to give the best of service to its 1,100 customers, Idaho County Light and Power Cooperation Association has installed a short wave radio system between the Grangeville office and whatever trucks may be in a given locality. The radio works on a fixed frequency of 48.34 megacycles with the tower and station on the summit of White Bird Hill.
80 YEARS AGO
JULY 3, 1941
•More than 1,300 drivers obtained their operator’s permit during the week according to Max Lyda, agent for the department of law enforcement.
•Grangeville businessmen in particular and people of northern Idaho in general were told they know not the tremendous value they are permitting to lie dormant by not advertising recreational resources of northern Idaho. Jess Robertson, well know to people of northern Idaho for his years of service as a game conservation officer, told the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. We must sell Idaho to Idahoans before we can intelligently and enthusiastically sell others, he said.
90 YEARS AGO
JULY 2, 1931
•The old mining town of Warren, once county seat of Idaho County, was sold Tuesday by a representative of the land office at Blackfoot.
100 YEARS AGO
JULY 7, 1921
•Many motorists are arriving in Grangeville daily, enroute to the mountain country. They are from South Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California and are making Grangeville the nightly stopping place on the North and South highway.
•Reconstruction of the South Fork Settlers telephone line will be completed this week. The work was done by Ralph Smith, Fred Corliss, Jess McComas and James and Ralph Green.
110 YEARS AGO
JULY 6, 1911
•Cyril Golding, D.V.S., graduated and registered veterinarian, is locating in Grangeville to practice veterinary medicine, surgery and dentistry.
120 YEARS AGO
JULY 4, 1901
•The erection of stamp mill on the Dixie Queen mine in Dixie mining district is a forerunner of what is in store in the near future for that promising camp.
