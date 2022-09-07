Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
September 5, 2012
· DIXIE – Five miles west of Dixie, the McGuire Fire Complex was at 15,800 acres as of press time Tuesday morning, Sept. 4. Residents in Dixie/Comstock and Orogrande areas were requested to evacuate, and fire crews are focused on establishing a watering system for structure protection.
20 YEARS AGO
September 4, 2002
· The Bill and Denise Kinzer family of Kamiah was recently honored as the “Cattlemen Family of the Year” by the Idaho/Lewis County Cattlemen’s Association.
30 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1992
· Mike Devin of Grangeville, president of the sponsoring Prairie Motor Sports Club, got the last hit in Sunday’s demolition derby.
Devin, who has survived preliminary and semifinal rounds in the bash-up at the club’s grounds, saw his car give out at the same time as the car of Jeff Kasper of Nezperce who wound up in second place. Because he had scored the highest hit before their cars gave up the ghost – two of them as a matter of fact, he won the event. The victory was worth nearly $400.
The local woman driver, Tami Bashaw of Grangeville, was eliminated in the one primary round she drove.
40 YEARS AGO
September 1, 1982
· The 1982 open class exhibits at the Idaho County Fair exceeded any other year on record, according to Mrs. Enid Newman, fair board secretary.
50 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1972
· RIGGINS – Mr. Glen Woolridge stopped by the city hall in Riggins Thursday to visit. Mr. Woolridge and Glen Ballou of Grants Pass, Ore., with Dick Stallman, San Leandro, Calif., are on their way up the Salmon River on a photographic outing.
The group has spent the last few weeks boating and photographing the rivers of Montana. They were especially impressed with the upper reaches of the Yellowstone River.
60 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1962
· Gem State Telephone Co. hopes to make a survey of the Salmon River-White Bird area for possible installation of a modern telephone system next month.
70 YEARS AGO
September 4, 1952
· Marjorie Hauger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hauger, was elected queen of the Idaho County Stock Show at the queen’s dance in Cottonwood.
· Six hundred persons took swimming and lifesaving instruction during the summer at the Grangeville pool.
80 YEARS AGO
September 3, 1942
· Mrs. Neva Shuck, clerk of Independent School District No. 19, White Bird, announced school will be postponed until Sept. 15 because of lack of teachers.
90 YEARS AGO
September 6, 1932
· BOLES – Five children in this section were graduated from eighth grade in August.
100 YEARS AGO
September 7, 1922
· Two women, Mrs. B Auger and Mrs. W.L. Campbell, will serve on the board of education of Grangeville. It is the first time in the history of the district women will sit on the board. It was a spirited election. Both women will serve for three years and take office immediately.
110 YEARS AGO
September 5, 1912
· Dixie Day commemorated the 48th anniversary of gold in the famous Dixie Basin. Elk City sent over a large delegation to root for their baseball team. Every home in Dixie was decorated with flags, bunting and evergreens and Old Glory floated on high from the town flagpole.
120 YEARS AGO
September 4, 1902
· ELK CITY – If “growing Grangeville” is spreading out this direction, it may soon run up against a suburb it will be necessary to call Greater Grangeville.
130 YEARS AGO
September 2, 1892
· A bunch of horse thieves who had decamped in Tekoa, Wash., with a four-horse team, wagon, harness and two mules, were captured on Craig’s Mountain while en route to Camas Prairie.
