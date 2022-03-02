Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
February 29, 2012
· Largely due to concerns with limiting motorized access to public lands, the Idaho County Commission has filed an appeal on the revised Clearwater National Forest Travel Plan poised for implementation this summer.
Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk MacGregor said the plan reduces trails for motorized use within forest areas that have been recommended for future wilderness designation, with Forest Service reasoning being such usage would jeopardize their change of status in the future.
20 YEARS AGO
February 27, 2002
· Grangeville businessman and engineer, Mike Sturdevant, co-owner of Holiday Sports and Pizza Factory in Grangeville, has been working at Ground Zero in New York City, the site of the Sept. 11 attack, since the beginning of February.
· After two mergers Lewiston Grain Growers has finally decided on a new name. Effective March 2, 2002, Lewiston Grain Growers will be known as Primeland Cooperatives.
30 YEARS AGO
February 26, 1992
· The City of Grangeville invites everyone to an open house this Friday, Feb. 28, in honor of Joyce Pottala, longtime employee of the city.
Pottala began working for the city as water department clerk in 1963.
She was named deputy city clerk in the mid-1970s. During her tenure, she worked with four different mayors – Doug Adkison, Ralph Bos, Richard Workman and the current mayor, Terry Vanderwall.
40 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1982
· It’s lights out for Orofino as Grangeville opened the A-2 district playoffs with two wins over the Maniacs and also a defeat in Moscow.
Grangeville came back to defeat the Maniacs 48-39, the loss eliminating Orofino from further playoff consideration. The Bulldogs remain in contention with a 2-1 record, while the Bears are 2-0.
50 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1972
· A prize winning photo by Bill Bridge, Grangeville, is on display at the Kodak Gallery, New York City, in an exhibit of 100 winners selected from the 1971 Kodak International Newspaper Snapshot Awards.
The photo is of a setting sun reflecting through teasel weed dotting snow-covered farmland.
60 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1962
· The It Tavern between Slate Creek and White Bird burned to the ground. Reports indicate the fire began when a blow torch was being used to thaw water pipes.
70 YEARS AGO
February 28, 1952
· McPherson brothers, Glenn and Marion, have built a successful snowmobile, the Snow Bird.
80 YEARS AGO
February 26, 1942
· Grangeville boxing fans will be treated to 30 rounds when Kooskia High School meets Grangeville in a return match.
· Production of a motion picture of Grangeville and Idaho County, undertaken 10 months ago, has been resumed by the Lions Club. About 1,100 feet of colored film has been taken.
90 YEARS AGO
February 25, 1932
· We agree that work will end the depression, but not until we get paid for the work.
· CANFIELD – Oscar Thompson is hauling hay from McCulley ranch.
· GOLDEN – Dr. Snook and Gladys Stanhope were guests at the Johnson home.
· ELK CITY – There will be an apron and overall dance. Ladies free and gentlemen bring lunch.
100 YEARS AGO
February 23, 1922
· Professional cards: Attorneys H. Taylor, M. Reese Hattabaugh, A.S. Hardy, R.E. Fulton.
110 YEARS AGO
February 15, 1912
· COTTONWOOD – Everyone is complaining of the awful conditions of the roads, but complaining does not help the matter.
120 YEARS AGO
February 27, 1902
· Button up your overcoats and take a look at A&F window, which is an extremely lifelike scene of a Thunder Mountain prospector en route to the new Eldorado. Tenderfeet who have never been in the mountains have a good object lesson in what is needed when embarking on prospecting.
