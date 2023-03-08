Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 6, 2013
· For the first time in 39 years, Grangeville is home to the boys basketball state title. Alongside the autumn 2011 football title, this is the second state championship for the outstanding class of 2013.
20 YEARS AGO
March 5, 2003
· GRANGEVILLE – Unlimited Nails and Hair in Grangeville has changed its location and its name. The business has moved to 321 W. Main and changed its name to Final Touch. It is jointly owned by Debbie Darr and Kelley Robinett.
· A federal judge last month dismissed a multi-million dollar civil suit brought by Grangeville businessman David Hinkson.
30 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1993
· Following the eighth week of the 10-week Camas Prairie Trapshoot last Sunday, just two teams remained deadlocked for the top spot in Division I after Orofino-Pierce dropped a bird behind, leaving Cottonwood and Grangeville as the only perfect teams.
40 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1983
· When the Red Cross bloodmobile comes to the Grangeville Armory, Adele Holman will be manning the canteen, just as she has done every year “since the late 50s.” “I was a helper with the VFW Auxiliary when they managed the canteen,” remembers Holman. The Red Cross, Grange and Hospital Auxiliary have all taken a turn managing it.
50 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1973
· A family day of building and flying kites has been scheduled by the Grangeville United Methodist Church and had been opened to anyone in the community who would like to take part.
60 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1963
· Grangeville High School Bulldogs have taken on Challis tonight in Idaho Falls in the state AA championship basketball tournament.
70 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1953
· Kooskia Lions chartered with nine clubs sending representatives to the charter night. There were 200 persons at the banquet and 46 charter members taken into Lion membership.
80 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1943
· Assessor J. Ben Engel reports 350 1943 auto license permit “decals” had been issued at his office. The same decal is used for all vehicles requiring licenses except trailers.
· Grangeville City Council voted to contribute $60 a month for the three summer months, June, July and August to the swim pool, Pioneer Park, and same to be turned over to the Grangeville Lions Club.
90 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1933
· GOLDEN – Scenes reminiscent of the old West are being reenacted at Fall Creek. Hardly a day passes but someone exchanges a quantity of fine gold over the counter of the local store.
· TOLO – Roads are open to cars to Tolo flat, over the snowdrifts.
100 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1923
· With five languishing in the Idaho County jail, Sheriff W.H. Eller has more steady guests at the county hotel than has any sheriff in years. The jail will accommodate 16 persons without overcrowding.
110 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1913
· This week there was filed in the office of the state auditor incorporation papers of the Miller Hardware & Implement Co., a Grangeville corporation which is capitalized at $50,000 and has for its object the wholesaling and retailing of implements and hardware. Incorporators are J.E. Miller, A. Urbahn, J.G. Eimers, A.C. Riutcel and Marion Webber.
120 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1903
· Arrangements have been made to build another brickyard; there will be no shortage of material by the time weather improves for building.
· ELK CITY – Fully 200 men are on the payroll about the camp and merchants are enjoying a correspondingly prosperous trade. Outside capital and investors are beginning to come in.
130 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1893
· Sheriff Gregory raided the China house and captured a lot of youngsters who were gambling to their heart’s content. We withhold their names for the present in the hope that they will mend their ways.
