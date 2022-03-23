Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 21, 2012
· MT. IDAHO – Burnt out and abandoned, a Grangeville teen’s car was found down an embankment off Cove Road by a passerby Monday morning just a half-hour after it had been reported stolen.
· WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three Idaho Bureau of Land Management employees were nationally honored for their exemplary competence and heroism in saving a truck driver from drowning during a June 2011 accident near Riggins.
Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar on March 7 conferred Department of the Interior Valor awards on Rick Carter, Edward Foley and Brett Griffith, all of Coeur d’Alene.
20 YEARS AGO
March 20, 2002
· WHITE BIRD – Amidst the cold and snow last Saturday, Lauren Anne Merrill of Grangeville emerged on top to be chosen as White Bird Rodeo Queen.
· GRANGEVILLE – Daren Fales, partner in the Grangeville firm Dee, MacGregor, Fales and MacGregor, has announced his candidacy for Second Judicial District Judge.
30 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1992
· The American Cancer Society Daffodil Days Event will be held April 1-2. Flowers are sold in bunches of 10. It’s a great way to remember shut-ins, secret sisters, those in hospitals or nursing homes or just to have a fresh bouquet for your table.
40 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1982
· Chris Kopczynski spoke to a full house at the Prairie High School gymnasium Saturday night about his climb of Mount Everest, keeping most of the audience on the edge of their seats with his interesting dialogue. Kopczynski is the 10th living American to have climbed the highest peak in the world.
50 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1972
· Members of the Grangeville Lions Club voted Thursday to provide the necessary land for the construction of the Idaho County Child Development Center in Grangeville. Following an extended discussion at the meeting held at Crossroads Café the vote was taken.
60 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1962
· First day of spring arrived in Grangeville with an early morning blizzard bringing three inches of snow.
· Ground-breaking ceremonies were held at the site between North 3rd and North 4th streets between Boulevard and Myrtle for the new chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
70 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1952
· Grangeville Kiwanis Club celebrated its fourth birthday anniversary.
· The Brink and a Half Club will sponsor Dixie Days. The event was skipped last year because of a lack of help.
· Maxwell House Coffee, 85c lb.; brooms, $1.79; 14 ounce catsup, 19c, Louie’s Grocery.
80 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1942
· David Brazil, deputy assessor for the Golden-Elk City territory, was in town and received his supplies. Work will begin immediately.
90 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1932
· Bill Soltman, Gib Eimers and Chas. Campbell took another allotment of 25 Chinese pheasants down on the Salmon River. They were freed at the Mark Maynard ranch.
100 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1922
· Idaho County contains 37,687 acres of unappropriated public land subject to entry. The state has 8,606,301 acres of land open to entry.
110 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1912
· Farmers north of Winona are building or extending a telephone line from Winona to Kamiah. There will be 22 phones and several miles of laterals, thus placing nearly everyone of that country in telephone communication with each other and outside points.
120 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1902
· The Catholic school building at Cottonwood is being enlarged and it is hoped to have Sisters in charge of teachers.
