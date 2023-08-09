10 YEARS AGO
August 7, 2013
· The action was underwater at the Grangeville City Pool Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4, for students with an intro to scuba and snorkeling class, presented by Lewis-Clark State College Outreach Center.
· Holli Uhlorn, Maria Munger, Emily McHugh, Brandi Gehring and Kelly Turney are the candidates for the 2013-14 Idaho County Fair Royalty.
20 YEARS AGO
August 6, 2003
· LOWELL/SYRINGA – On Friday, Aug. 1, Lowell at 107 degrees was the hottest spot in the nation.
· COTTONWOOD – Three Prairie High School students will vie for the position of Idaho County Fair queen. The three are Brittny Behler, Lacey Seubert and Bridgit Long.
30 YEARS AGO
August 5, 1993
· It’s almost a story of destiny. When Ken Schrom was playing baseball as a kid in Grangeville, he may have had dreams of playing in the big leagues, but for most, those dreams turn out to be out of reach.
He is part-owner, executive vice president and assistant general manager of the El Paso Diablos, the AA team of the Milwaukee Brewers.
40 YEARS AGO
August 3, 1983
· Five men are the only employees at Wickes Forest Industries who have managed to earn 10 consecutive years of perfect attendance. General Manager Dave Edgerton presented each of them with a $250 cash award. They are Ted Nuxoll, Eugene Nuxoll, John Draper, Gene von Bargen and Jim Adams. The five men have collectively 113 years of service at Wickes.
50 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1973
· There were 406 in Grangeville during July who visited the Chamber of Commerce information booth located on the Idaho County Courthouse lawn. These foreign countries were represented: Canada – British Columbia, 5; Ontario, 8; Germany, 2; Japan, 1.
60 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1963
· One of the Pacific Northwest’s oldest operating hydraulic projects, the Grangeville dam at Harpster, owned by the Washington Water Power Co., was blown out of the Southfork of the Clearwater River Saturday. Jim Schimmels, 13, Spokane, was given the honor of operating the detonator to blow up the dam. It took three blasts.
70 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1953
· Idapine’s brand new $15,000 drying shed and loading shed was lifted off its foundation by high winds during an electrical storm and dropped on the ground.
· Lee Pettibone delivered the first wheat of the season to Stegner Grain and Seed Co.
80 YEARS AGO
August 8, 1943
· Tuesday morning a crew of 29 German detainees were transferred from a Midwest internment camp to the Nezperce National Forest.
· The Len B. Jordan family has returned to Grangeville after spending a week at their Kirkwood Bar ranch on the Snake River putting up hay and canning fruit.
90 YEARS AGO
August 3, 1933
· Civil Service seeks a new postmaster for Grangeville.
100 YEARS AGO
August 9, 1923
· Burgdorf Hot Springs were sold to J. Harris of McCall. Advanced age of Fred Burgdorf who has resided at the springs for 53 years makes it impossible for him to look after the property.
· Sheriff W.H. Eller spirited a prisoner away to Lewiston to prevent a lynching.
110 YEARS AGO
August 14, 1913
· A fine example of municipal improvement that many parts of the city might well follow was completed this week when a new sidewalk was placed the full length of the block in front of Edmundson and Vansise residents and the building occupied by Grangeville Laundry.
120 YEARS AGO
August 6, 1903
· At last night’s called meeting to arrange for a street fair in Grangeville, only six men were present. Another meeting will be held. That will tell whether we have a street fair or not.
130 YEARS AGO
August 4, 1983
· The water problem in Denver is simply this: A well has been sunk at the intersection of Main and Broadway to a depth of 250 feet, which yields an apparently inexhaustible supply of pure soft water.
