Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
AUG. 24, 2011
•Everyone was all smiles, even the grinning hog, at the second annual Kiss the Pig Contest, a fund-raiser for 4-H Citizens Washing Focus (CWF) held at the start of Saturday’s Idaho County Fair 4-H Livestock Sale. By popular choice, Prairie High School football coach Travis Mader was chosen to give a smooch to the 244-pound grand champion hog, held by CWF delegate Lucas Arnzen.
20 YEARS AGO
AUG. 22, 2001
•COTTONWOOD- St. Mary’s Hospital, Cottonwood, is planning a ground-breaking ceremony for next spring when they begin construction of their new medical clinic on hospital grounds.
•Jeff Blackmer, owner of Noland-Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, has been elected president of the Idaho Funeral Service Association at its annual convention in Sun Valley last month.
30 YEARS AGO
AUG. 21, 1991
•The 1991 fair opens today with livestock weigh-ins, 4-H and open class exhibit judging, and a pigtail contest. But the 4-H Fashion Revue tonight at 7:30 p.m. has become the official fair kickoff.
40 YEARS AGO
AUG. 19, 1981
•Gladys Zehner of Grangeville has been selected to be parade marshal this year, according to Idaho County fair officials.
50 YEARS AGO
AUG. 18, 1971
•GREENCREEK- Fire of undetermined origin destroyed approximately 35 acres of winter peas and grain Thursday afternoon three miles north of Greencreek. Nearly 50 farmers and area residents, with the aid of the Cottonwood Rural District fire truck fought the blaze for an hour and a half.
60 YEARS AGO
AUG. 24, 1961
•Officials of the Nez Perce National Forest have asked travelers to postpone trips into the tinder dry woods as critical fire situations exist after a month-long drought.
70 YEARS AGO
AUG. 23, 1951
•Mt. Idaho Lodge #9, A.F. and A.M., started excavation for the new Masonic Temple on the lot facing South Hall Street on the corner of South Street. The building permit was for $25,000.
80 YEARS AGO
AUG. 21, 1941
•Idaho County cattlemen are opposed to a proposed increase in valuation for taxation purposes of livestock for the 1942 taxable year.
90 YEARS AGO
AUG. 20, 1931
•Idaho County will receive $5,428 as its share of the state public school endowment fund for the first six months of 1931, states a report received by Elta M. Arnold, county superintendent.
•Grangeville Creamery announces 25 farmers brought cream to the dairy and 400 pounds of butter were made on the firm’s first day of opening. Price paid was 27 cents a pound and the Spokane delivery price will be paid daily, owners say.
100 YEARS AGO
AUG. 25, 1921
•Local office of the Forest Service has received a copy of President Harding’s proclamation including the Buffalo Hump area of 54 sections within the Nez Perce National Forest. The proclamation says the lands described have been found “to be chiefly valuable for the production of timber or for the protection of stream flow”.
110 YEARS AGO
AUG. 24, 1911
•John Jack and R. Cote are driving an auto into Elk City where they will meet Mrs. Jack. This is the first car to go into Elk Country, the roads to the camp being in such a condition that people have not cared to hazard such a journey.
120 YEARS AGO
AUG. 22, 1901
•Those who looked wise when first talk of an electric railway between Grangeville and Lewiston are now confronted with a company organized to push the enterprise to completion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.