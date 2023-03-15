Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
March 13, 2013
· “The Grangeville area, the Camas Prairie, has been the most successful canola producing region around,” University of Idaho plant breeding and genetics professor Jack Brown said. “It has gone up the last few years and I think it will continue to increase.”
20 YEARS AGO
March 12, 2003
· Grangeville’s Austin Wassmuth, 13, won the Northwest Regional Elks Hoop Shoot title last weekend and will now compete in the Elks National Hoop Shoot in Springfield, Mass., April 26.
· COTTONWOOD – The Prairie Booster Club, St. Mary’s Clinic and Jim Rehder of Cottonwood were recently honored in Boise by Governor Dirk Kempthorne as three of Idaho’s Brightest Stars.
30 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1993
· MATH COUNTS – The Grangeville Jr. High School Math Counts squad enjoyed a successful tournament in Moscow, according to coach Doug Carver. The team consists of Melissa Lane, Lani Pollworth, Colby Blewett, Sean Long, John Koehler and Zach Tracy.
40 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1983
· Camas Choristers are busily preparing for their production of the Broadway musical, “Hello Dolly.”
Directed by Bruce Bradbury of Cottonwood, the production will be the full-length version of the famous play and movie.
50 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1973
· Janet Solberg, a freshman, will be competing for the University of Idaho in the fourth National Collegiate Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, which opens a three-day run in Moscow.
· Rosalia Wassmuth and Becky Holman will represent Grangeville High School at American Legion Auxiliary Girls State, to be held at Northwest Nazarene College, Nampa.
60 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1963
· A “Century of Song,” dramatizing and commemorating the Idaho Territorial Centennial year, will be presented Saturday night in the Grangeville High School cafetorium by the 37-voice Boise Elks Gleemen’s chorus.
70 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1953
· Jane Heron will represent Grangeville in the Northwest Conference Band at Bellingham, Wash. The band will be 500 pieces strong, representing students from all over the northwest. Jane plays the flute.
80 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1943
· A news bulletin from the Price Administration stated that fuel oil will be rationed in northern and western Idaho counties.
90 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1933
· Using his constitutional authority, President Roosevelt issued a proclamation closing the banks for three days. Acting Governor Geo. E. Hill declared a banking holiday for a period of 15 days throughout Idaho.
100 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1923
· Not a single dollar was appropriated by the 17th session of the Idaho State Legislature for completion of the North and South Highway between Grangeville and New Meadows.
110 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1913
· There was considerable excitement on the passenger train owing to a smallpox patient who had broken quarantine at Clarkston and was quietly slipping back to his home near Ilo, happy in the thought that he would soon be at his own fireside where he might expose his entire family and community to a deadly disease. He was taken off the car and the passengers ordered out of the coach to the one ahead, several gallons of formaldehyde used in fumigating the car and the man was returned to health officers in Lewiston in a box car.
120 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1903
· Green Creek Tramway Company was capitalized at $12,000 with Thomas H. Thompson, president, and Arthur McBoyle, secretary. The tramway will be 1½ miles long, running to the railroad at Kooskia.
130 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1893
· Anton Hendricks, proprietor of the Keuterville townsite, was over this week securing signatures to a petition for a daily mail service between Keuterville and Cottonwood.
