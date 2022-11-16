Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 14, 2012
· GRANGEVILLE – “I look around at my fellow veterans today and think, ‘I am not worthy,” Mark Imus spoke at Grangeville High School Nov. 12, where more than 80 local veterans as well as high school students and community members gathered in honor of Veterans Day.
· Throughout the county overall, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, snowfall caused slippery roadways that led to multiple accidents reported in the Grangeville area along U.S. Highway 95, along the White Bird grade and just south of Cottonwood, and on highways 7, 13 and U.S. 12.
20 YEARS AGO
November 13, 2002
· KOOSKIA – Syringa General Hospital will open the Syringa Clinic of Kooskia, located across from Pankey’s Grocery Store. Family Nurse Practitioner Deborah Copeland will run the clinic, assisted by Tracy Frazier who will serve as office coordinator and medical assistant.
30 YEARS AGO
November 12, 1992
· The Union Warehouse and Supply Company, a cooperative, held its 82nd annual meeting at the Grangeville Elks Lodge on Thursday, Nov. 5. The business meeting conducted by manager Rich Workman had at least 75 members in attendance.
At noon approximately 200 patron members, employees, and others vital to the business operation partook in the annual lunch.
40 YEARS AGO
November 10, 1982
· Idaho County Cattlemen were entertained by veterinarian Dr. Baxter Black during their annual meeting in Grangeville.
A record crowd of more than 300 attended the Saturday evening banquet at which Black delivered his famous monologue which included humorous poetry and stories regarding cattlemen.
50 YEARS AGO
November 15, 1972
· Grace E. Jordan, when visiting in Grangeville recently reported her new book, “The Unintentional Senator,” will be released around Dec. 1.
“The Unintentional Senator” will be the fifth book published by Mrs. Jordan. Others are “Home Below Hell’s Canyon,” “Canyon Boy,” “The King’s Pines of Idaho” and “Idaho Reader.”
60 YEARS AGO
November 15, 1962
· A Fenn housewife, who has contributed more than 20 years of leadership and services to 4-H Club activities received a Diamond Clover award Friday at 4-H Achievement Night in Grangeville elementary auditorium.
Mrs. Tony Zehner was the first to receive the medal in Idaho County.
70 YEARS AGO
November 13, 1952
· Six tables of bridge and three tables of pinochle were in play at the Lady Elks party. Hostesses were Mrs. John Asker, Mrs. George Jordan, Mrs. Dewey Cowgill, Mrs. Gilbert Eimers, Mrs. Don Duncan and Mrs. Marion Lee.
80 YEARS AGO
November 12, 1942
· KOOSKIA – Dr. J.M. Verberkmoes was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Lewiston. His sons, John and Robert, were with him.
90 YEARS AGO
November 10, 1932
· Idaho joined with 41 other states of the Union to overwhelming elect Governor Franklin D. Roosevelt to the presidency of the United States. He is the third Democratic president since the Civil War.
100 YEARS AGO
November 16, 1922
· Lt. Clyde E. Pangborn and Milton Griton landed in Grangeville while en route in an airplane to Boise.
110 YEARS AGO
November 14, 1912
· New parcel post rules go into effect January. Then no packages can be dropped or placed in letter boxes such as stand on various street corners for the reception of mail or packages at the present time. All parcels must be taken to the main post office by the sender to be mailed. Otherwise they will not be accepted by the government.
120 YEARS AGO
November 13, 1902
· Work on the new county courthouse is progressing as fast as the special material can be obtained. The joists had to be cut to order and owing to the scarcity of labor none of the Craig Mountain mills would undertake the job, so it had to be done at home under disadvantageous circumstances. However, taxpayers will find growing Grangeville is fulfilling her part of the contract right up to the handle.
130 YEARS AGO
November 11, 1892
· Ed Brooks arrived with election returns from Warrens. Owing to compiling election returns, we default on news for this week.
