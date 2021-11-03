Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 2, 2011
•MIDVALE-Residents living on the east side of Midvale were surprised when several law enforcement vehicles parked in their neighborhood and proceeded into a house, arresting the three occupants.
•A marijuana growing operation was found in the attic of the house, along with several manufacturing items, scales, packaging material, containers with marijuana inside and lots of seed.
20 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 31, 2001
•RIGGINS-Idaho County investigators have determined that a Riggins woman seriously injured last Saturday night was due to an accidental self-inflicted gunshot. Cindy Lee Buck, 44, was listed in serious condition.
•GRANGEVILLE-Grangeville Elementary Middle School teacher, Gary Allen, received the Idaho Science Teachers Association award for Region two for secondary teachers.
30 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 30, 1991
•Howard Pilant of White Bird was quite surprised to see a pussy willow in bloom last week. He stopped by the office to share it with our readers.
40 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 28, 1981
•Idaho County derives a good deal of revenue from outfitters and guides’ activities, money which is probably not thought about a great deal here, but nevertheless, is still a substantial sum. Just how much? A conservative estimate by Gregg Hill of Grangeville Air Service places it at about $240,000 to the area.
50 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 27, 1971
•For the second time a daughter of the Louis E. Bunting family was named Grangeville Junior Miss. She is Cindy Bunting, 17, Grangeville High School senior and Junior Miss for 1972.
•Voters in Grangeville will be going to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, to select three men from a field of four, to serve on the city council for the next four years. Those seeking the three seats on the council are Ralph Bos, Jim Ries, Archie Trainer and Richard Workman.
60 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 2, 1961
•DIXIE-Early October snows and freezing weather have practically brought the hunting season to an end.
70 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 25, 1951
•Lost and still marooned hunters are still in the limelight in Idaho County and causing a lot of concern. Homer Rhett is reported to have three hunting parties in the Nut Basin country with snow drifts as deep as eight feet between them and the open road.
80 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 30, 1941
•After 37 years of idleness a mine in the Warren vicinity has been brought into production by the Lola Consolidated Mines, LTD.
90 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 29, 1931
•Idaho County Commissioners granted permission to the petitioners of the South Fork of the Clearwater River to create a new school district that will center around the town of Golden.
100 YEARS AGO
OCTOBER 27, 1921
•Thomas B. Beall, 87, well-known in Grangeville, died in Lewiston. He constructed Fort Lapwai under Agent A.J. Cain. Mr. Beall’s grandfather was in command of Fort Henry during the war of 1812 when Francis S. Key was inspired to write “The Star Spangled Banner.”
110 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 2, 1911
•J.W. Hockersmith traded his two residences and livery barn in Grangeville to G.W. Barker of the Doumecq section for 200 acres over there. Hockersmith intends moving to Doumecq although he retains his interest in the H and H Grocery.
120 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 7, 1901
•The Point people are erecting their much needed school house.
•The board of village trustees postponed the final reading of the cow ordinance until Saturday, at which time it is to be hoped that it will be enacted finally as another step towards making a civilized town out of growing Grangeville.
