Tempus Fugit.

10 YEARS AGO
November 16, 2011
· Idaho State Police Lt. Charlie Spencer identified the man killed during a shoot-out chase on U.S. Highway 95 near Ferdinand Saturday night, Nov. 12, as Jeff A. Flinn, 46, of Lewiston.
A pursuit began when a Nez Perce Tribal Police officer made an effort to stop a truck on Webb Road that was reported stolen.
20 YEARS AGO
November 14, 2001
· GRANGEVILLE – Timber harvesting ended last week on the Otter Wing Timber Sale without sign of sabotage despite threats this month by environmental activists.
· GRANGEVILLE – After serving for 27 years for Joint School District 241, Judy Leuck retires.
30 YEARS AGO
November 13, 1991
· Keith Conklin, the owner of Mr. C’s Tonsorial Parlor, cuts all lengths of men’s hair and welcomes customers to come in for a cup of coffee and a chat.
Conklin opened his barber shop on Oct. 1. In addition to haircuts, Conklin trims beards.
Barber shops were called tonsorial parlors in the 1800s, Conklin said. Conklin defined tonsorial as “acts and practices pertaining to barbering.”
40 YEARS AGO
November 11, 1981
· A new book, “One Thousand Pieces of Gold” is out about Polly Bemis, well-known Idaho County resident of yesteryear.
This new publication is a biographical novel by Ruthanne Lum McCunn, who conducted research in Idaho County through the newspaper, plus several people down on the Salmon River.
50 YEARS AGO
November 10, 1971
· Grangeville City Council approved a building permit for construction of a 16-unit motel. The motel will include living quarters and a swimming pool. It will be started on the west edge of Grangeville and will include room for off-street car parking.
60 YEARS AGO
November 16, 1961
· Grangeville Main Street will have new decorations according to a decision and approval of cost, nearly $200, at the Chamber of Commerce meeting.
· Taking part in the Grangeville High School Junior Class play were Charles Hinds, Jane Chedsey, Mike Wren, Bill Beaman, Norma Webb, Kathy Newby and Glen Spencer.
· “The Old Rugged Cross,” is Grangeville’s favorite hymn, according to a poll.
70 YEARS AGO
November 15, 1951
· The need for a Youth Center in Grangeville was presented to the members of the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce. Rev. LaVern Tooley, Ferdinand Church pastor was representing the Ministerial Association whose organization is conducting an exploratory program of local youth problems.
80 YEARS AGO
November 13, 1941
· Headed for a career in the sky as a new stewardess of United Air Lines is Miss Delphine Haener who was graduated from the company’s school for stewardesses in Chicago. She is a daughter of Albert Haener and is a registered nurse.
90 YEARS AGO
November 12, 1931
· Every person interested and that means every business house in Grangeville, should attend the Public Utilities Commission to hear the petition of the Western Union to curtail the service in Grangeville.
100 YEARS AGO
November 17, 1921
· Leopold Miller, 81-year-old veteran who marched through Georgia with Sherman to the sea, died at the home of his son, Harvey Miller, in Lewiston.
110 YEARS AGO
November 16, 1911
· H.D. Ewalt, who opened a furnishing store under the name of “Men’s Shop,” recently sold the business to Roy Manning and J.R. Stuart.
120 YEARS AGO
November 14, 1901
· The small pox scare is immensely exaggerated and no good purpose is accomplished. Not a death has ever occurred in this community from the disease and many believe it only a variation of the “Manilla Itch” brought back by the soldiers from the Philippines. Nobody dreads it anymore.
